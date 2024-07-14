‘Politics should be kind of boring’ even for important subjects: Bernie Sanders full interview

‘Politics should be kind of boring’ even for important subjects: Bernie Sanders full interview

by

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) talks concerning the tried assassination on former President Trump and requires politics to be much less about radical rhetoric, throughout an unique interview with Meet the Press.July 14, 2024

