Poland vs. Portugal live stream: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League, TV channel, prediction

Portugal journey to Poland after consecutive wins to sit down high of their UEFA Nations League pool — League A Group 1 — after the opening two video games. Cristiano Ronaldo impressed them over the September video games which places the Portuguese three factors away from the Polish forward of this one.

Roberto Martinez has stored religion in Ronaldo who’s intent on making it to the FIFA 2026 World Cup regardless of being 39 now. Wins towards Poland and Scotland this break can ebook a quarterfinal place through a high two end. Unbeaten in six towards Poland, they are going to be favorites coming into this one.

The Polish are coming off the again of a poor UEFA Euro 2024 displaying and Michal Probierz is now in control of getting probably the most out of an getting older squad. World Cup 2026 would be the intention however avoiding UNL relegation shall be about goal and a knockout part berth continues to be doable. Third within the group would imply a relegation playoff so second place shall be very a lot the primary focus of efforts for the remainder of 2024.

This is our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

How you can watch and odds

Date: Saturday, October 12 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 12 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadion Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland

Stadion Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland Watch: FS2 and Fubo (attempt without cost)

FS2 and Fubo (attempt without cost) Odds: Poland +400; Draw +300; Portugal -167

League A Group 1

Ronaldo secured a slender win over Croatia as a part of the double header with Scotland as nicely which produced six factors. A 900th skilled objective for the Portuguese celebrity helped to melt the blow post-Euro 2024 earlier than one other late effort to beat the Scottish. In Poland, there are opponents who additionally depend on an getting older objective scorer with Robert Lewandowski on 84 worldwide targets after final month’s win over Scotland. The Polish went right down to Croatia although which signifies that each share three factors forward of the Scots.

Staff information

Poland: Maxi Oyedele and Michael Ameyaw are new faces however Jan Bednarek, Piotr Zielinski and Lewandowski are all veterans now. Arkadiusz Milik is out injured so Karol Swiderski or Krzysztof Piatek ought to accomplice with the Barcelona hitman up high.

Potential Poland XI: Skorupski; Dawidowicz, Bednarek, Walukiewicz; Frankowski, Szymanski, Zielinski, Urbanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

Portugal: Ricardo Velho and Samu Costa are additionally new faces whereas Francisco Conceicao is again however each Geovany Quenda and Pedro Goncalves are lacking. Martinez might go 4-3-3 right here with Ronaldo and Rafael Leao two of the three most attacking gamers in that XI.

Potential Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Dias, A. Silva, Mendes; B. Silva, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Leao.

Prediction

It will likely be tight however count on the Portuguese to get a slender win and don’t be shocked if it comes by Ronaldo. Poland want to focus on their different video games to safe second forward of Croatia. Choose: Poland 0, Portugal 1.