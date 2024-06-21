Poland vs Austria Predictions and Betting Tips

Our soccer betting knowledgeable affords his Poland vs Austria predictions and betting suggestions forward of their Euro 2024 Group D encounter on Friday.

Regardless of each Poland and Austria dropping their preliminary matches, each fought laborious towards overwhelming opposition, the Netherlands and France respectively. As such their assembly may very well be entertaining, with the loser heading for a match exit.

Poland vs Austria Betting Ideas

Austria to win @ +100 bet365

Over 9.5 corners @ -110 bet365

Christoph Baumgartner – Anytime Goalscorer @ +700 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, right on the time of publishing and topic to vary.

Austria can construct on France exhibiting

Though each groups misplaced their opening video games, Austria got here away from their 1-0 loss to France with loads of credit score.

Up towards the joint-favourites for the Championship, Ralph Rangnick’s squad had extra possession and precipitated France points all through the sport.

Poland did take the lead towards the Netherlands, however had been second-best for a lot of that recreation and must step up a degree to compete on Friday.

The loss to Didier Deschamps’ males was Austria’s first defeat within the final eight matches, which included wins over the likes of Slovakia, Serbia and Germany.

Rangnick’s facet additionally scored 16 targets throughout that run and so they pose an actual attacking menace, with Michael Gregoritsch main the road.

Poland look set to welcome again Robert Lewandowski, who missed the opening conflict with the Dutch as a result of damage.

The Barcelona striker has not had a big impact on the nationwide group in current occasions, scoring simply as soon as in Poland’s final 9 matches.

Poland vs Austria Tip 1: Austria to win @ +100 with bet365

Attacking function from the off

With no factors to point out from their opening Group D outings, each side will really feel this can be a match they should win with matches towards France and the Netherlands to return.

Through the first video games, there have been loads of makes an attempt on aim – with 23 pictures between Poland and the Dutch and 20 within the Austria v France match.

Even with out Lewandowski and with simply 34% possession, Poland nonetheless gained three corners of their opening recreation defeat.

In the meantime, the Austria and France conflict noticed 20 pictures and eight corners total, with six of these corners by Rangnick’s males.

Poland vs Austria Tip 2: Over 9.5 corners @ -110 with bet365

Baumgartner can ship for Austria

Christoph Baumgartner is likely one of the stars of what’s a robust Austria group and he can pose an actual hazard in and across the field.

The midfielder performs his soccer within the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, who he helped qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League.

In his first season with Leipzig Baumgartner slotted straight into the facet as a daily, enjoying 32 video games and scoring 5 targets.

The 24-year-old is enjoying additional ahead with the nationwide group and has 15 targets from 39 appearances so far.

Previous to the France recreation, Baumgartner had scored in 5 matches in a row and his affect may very well be essential on Friday.

Poland vs Austria Tip 3: Christoph Baumgartner – Anytime Goalscorer @ +700 with bet365

