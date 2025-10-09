Pokémon Legends Z-A Is Bringing Back a Beloved Gen 1 Feature Missing for Years

A new leak has revealed that Pokémon Legends Z-A is bringing back a popular Gen 1 feature. The Kanto region mechanic will return in PLZA after skipping Gen 9’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Pokémon Officially Confirmed

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

We are now only weeks away from the launch of Pokémon Legends Z-A. However, this latest update comes from The Pokémon Company itself, which released a series of new trailers in Japan. In the new video, it was revealed that Fossil Pokémon are making their return in PLZA. This is pretty exciting news since the Gen 1 feature was actually missing from 2022’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Confirmation of the Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Pokemon feature first appeared in a new October trailer posted on Nintendo’s official Japanese YouTube account. In the video, we see a clip of a boy playing with Amaura, who evolves from the Sail Fossil. In a second trailer, we then see the Pokémon’s evolution, Aurorus, engaged in a battle against Salamence. This is of course fitting since the blue dinosaur evolution-line first made its debut in 2013’s Pokémon X and Y.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The last time we’ve seen Fossil Pokémon was actually in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Although in that game, they technically only appeared in Space-Time Rifts. So this will be the first time since 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield that the Gen 1 feature is fully implemented in the mainline series as a core mechanic.

All Fossil Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A, According to Leaks

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Last week, the full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex leaked early online. While it’s not officially confirmed by Game Freak, the PLZA leak is backed by a handful of credible insiders. At this point, every single major leak about the game has been proven to be true, so it’s more likely than not to be legitimate.

So if true, we actually know which Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Pokemon Fossil Pokémon will be in the game. Before you get too excited, there are allegedly only five of the Jurassic Pokémon, although more could be added in the upcoming PLZA Mega Dimension DLC.

For your convenience, here is the full list of Fossil Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Z-A that have been leaked:

Aerodactyl (Gen 1: Evolved from Old Amber Fossil)

(Gen 1: Evolved from Old Amber Fossil) Tyrunt (Gen 6: Evolved from the Jaw Fossil)

(Gen 6: Evolved from the Jaw Fossil) Amaura (Gen 6: Evolved from the Sail Fossil)

(Gen 6: Evolved from the Sail Fossil) Tyrantrum (evolution of Tyrunt)

(evolution of Tyrunt) Aurorus (evolution of Amaura)



However, it’s still unclear how Pokémon Legends Z-A Fossil Pokémon will work. For example, will we need to use Fossil items to evolve them? Or will there be a plot device that lets us catch Fossil Pokémon in the wild zones of Lumiose City? Regardless, players who love the Gen 1 Kanto feature will finally be able to get them again when PLZA launches on October 16, 2025.