Podcasting Company Lemonada Launches Simon & Schuster Imprint

Podcasting firm Lemonada Media is launching a publishing imprint with Simon & Schuster.

Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, is partnering with the podcasting community to create Lemonada Books. The imprint will launch with two books based mostly on podcasts within the community: Fail Higher, hosted by David Duchovny, and Final Day, hosted by Lemonada co-founder and chief inventive officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

Fail Higher options conversations between actor and director Duchovny and well-known friends on the subject of failure.

Final Day was impressed by Wittels Wachs and Lemonada CEO and co-founder Jessica Cordova Kramer’s experiences dropping their brothers to opioid overdoses and facilities on the ultimate days of these misplaced to opioids, gun violence and extra. The ebook will comply with Final Day’s first season, which launched in 2019, and the opioids disaster. Each books shall be written as narratives, fairly than transcripts from the podcasts.

“Podcasting is a vibrant supply for storytelling, enlightening dialog, leisure and useful data – and Lemonada is a confirmed chief in producing the podcasts that listeners most need to hear. We stay up for working with them to create books that can broaden their extremely widespread podcasts into the time-tested medium of books, bringing them to readers all over the place,” stated Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp.

Lemonada’s slate of podcasts embody Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Archetypes with Meghan Markle and different tasks to come back and The Pink Home with Sam Smith.

“Our mission has been to make life suck much less at scale, specializing in podcasts however leveraging the work in audio into different codecs. We’re so thrilled to have the ability to broaden our mission and attain with Simon & Schuster and the Gallery crew on this new means. Lemonada Books definitely will enhance readers’ lives in quite a lot of methods,” stated Lemonada’ CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer.

Publication dates for each titles shall be introduced at a later time.