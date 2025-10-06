Plug Power Stock Has 137% Upside in 2026, According to This Wall Street Analyst

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is on a roll. Since May, shares have shot higher in value by more than 250%. While some experts remain bearish, one Wall Street analyst predicts that shares have another 137% in upside to go over the next 12 months. This isn’t an old prediction, either. This analyst reaffirmed his prediction this week, stressing that Plug Power has reached an “inflection point” in its hydrogen fuel cell business.

If you’re tracking Plug Power stock, you’ll want to hear what this analyst has to say in detail.

Eric Stine, an analyst at Craig-Hallum, a regional investment bank, reaffirmed his “buy” rating on Plug Power stock on Sept. 30. His price target of $4 per share is among the highest of any analyst. Plug Power’s CFO Paul Middleton and VP of IR Roberto Friedlander met with investors last week, and Stine apparently liked what he heard. According to reports, this was Middleton’s first roadshow in more than a decade. He personally purchased more than 1 million shares earlier this year.

What exactly impressed Stine during these meetings? There were two catalysts. First, Stine was pleased to see the company pitching itself more aggressively to analysts and investors in general. Over the years, hydrogen stocks have gone in and out of style. But with renewed enthusiasm surrounding hydrogen’s potential to meet the rapidly growing energy needs of the artificial intelligence sector, Stine was happy to see Plug Power insert itself more actively into the conversation. He predicts that Plug Power’s revenue growth will accelerate through this year and 2026.

Stine believes this revenue acceleration will be complemented by streamlined business operations. Plug Power recently announced a batch of headcount reductions, with the goal of reaching positive gross margins by the end of 2025, plus positive EBITDA margins by the end of 2026.

All in all, Stine has an optimistic outlook for Plug Power, backed by predictions of higher sales, lower costs, and dramatically improved profitability metrics. But before you jump in, you should understand the perspective of more bearish analysts.

Image source: Getty Images.

While Stine is bullish on Plug Power stock, many analysts remain bearish. Several prominent analysts think there is anywhere between 30% to 50% downside to shares over the next 12 months. That’s a huge difference compared to Stine’s prediction. These analysts are likely concerned with two major challenges Plug Power faces. These challenges will remain present not only over the next year, but perhaps over the next decade and beyond.