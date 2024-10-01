Sony PS5 with PlayStation DualSense controller

PlayStation Network down — Sony confirms issues on PS5 and PS4 knocking gamers offline

Replace (10 a.m. ET, October 1): The PlayStation Community seems to be returning to regular with the PlayStation standing web page now reporting options together with “Account administration” and the “PlayStation Retailer” functioning as anticipated. Nevertheless, some customers are nonetheless experiencing points taking part in on-line on PS5 and PS4, so your mileage might range. 

PlayStation Community is at the moment experiencing “some service points”, confirms Sony by way of its personal PlayStation standing web page. 

