Playoff implications for Mets, Braves, D-backs in MLB doubleheader

Sure, we have now another day of regular-season baseball to be performed. Sunday’s outcomes didn’t settle the Nationwide League wild-card race, so the New York Mets jumped on a airplane to Atlanta for a doubleheader towards the Atlanta Braves on Monday (Watch on ESPN2) and clinched a playoff spot by successful the opening recreation. The Arizona Diamondbacks might be watching — they want New York to tug off a sweep in an effort to get into the playoffs themselves.

Let’s break down a few of the doubleheader’s greatest questions:

OK, why are we right here within the first place?

These are make-up video games from the 2 Hurricane Helene-related rainouts in final week’s Mets-Braves sequence. With out them, the standings getting into the day had the Braves, Mets and Diamondbacks in a digital tie for the ultimate two wild-card spots, necessitating the 2 video games be performed:

Diamondbacks: 89-73

Mets: 88-72

Braves: 88-72

The essential factor to know right here: Each the Mets and Braves maintain the tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks by advantage of successful their season sequence. That is why the Diamondbacks want a sweep to get in; if the Mets and Braves cut up the doubleheader and all three groups end 89-73, the Diamondbacks keep dwelling.

One other factor to know: The Braves led the season sequence over the Mets 6-5, getting into Monday so a cut up would see them stay the upper seed.

What are the eventualities for every crew to clinch a playoff spot?

As a result of the Mets received the primary recreation, they’ve clinched a playoff spot. Now listed below are the eventualities heading into Recreation 2 of the doubleheader:

1. The Mets win the primary recreation, the Braves win the second recreation. The Braves are the No. 5 seed and head to the No. 4 San Diego Padres for a best-of-three wild-card sequence beginning Tuesday. The Mets are the No. 6 seed and play the No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers. Sure, meaning the Mets would have gone from Milwaukee on Sunday to Atlanta on Monday, after which again to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

2. The Mets win each video games, eliminating Atlanta. New York is the No. 5 seed and performs the Padres. The Diamondbacks are the No. 6 seed and play the Brewers in a rematch of final yr’s wild-card sequence. The Mets journey from Milwaukee to Atlanta to San Diego.

Who’re the beginning pitchers?

Nicely, to begin with, bear in mind: The scheduled starter is more likely to change for the crew that wins the primary recreation.

The Mets are going with right-hander Tylor Megill within the first recreation. Megill final pitched on Sept. 22 towards the Phillies, permitting one run in 4 innings (however throwing 93 pitches). He has allowed simply two runs over his previous three begins. Proper-hander Luis Severino is on the schedule for the second recreation. His final begin was the primary recreation of the Atlanta sequence final Tuesday and he took the loss, permitting seven hits and 4 runs in 4 innings. He has a 3.17 ERA over his previous eight begins.

Whereas the Mets used arguably their high three starters — Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana and David Peterson — over the weekend towards the Brewers, they’re all lefties. These two righties would possibly really be a greater matchup towards the righty-heavy Braves lineup that had a .778 OPS towards left-handed pitchers however .706 towards right-handers.

It is price noting right here that if each scheduled starters are used and the Mets advance — in the event that they lose the primary recreation and win the second — they must use Manaea on three days’ relaxation to begin the wild-card sequence.

The Braves introduced that rookie Spencer Schwellenbach will begin Recreation 1. He confronted off towards Severino final week and pitched a gem, permitting simply three hits and one run over seven innings. He confronted the Mets one different time, again in July, and had the perfect recreation of his profession, hanging out 11 in seven scoreless innings.

Atlanta’s starter for the second recreation — for now — is Chris Sale.

Wait, yeah, what is going on on with Sale?

Good query. Sale, who leads the NL in wins, ERA and strikeouts, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 19, when he went 5 innings towards the Cincinnati Reds. He was scheduled to begin one of many rained-out video games, however heading into the weekend the Braves stated they might now save Sale for an “emergency” scenario — which means, a must-win recreation. That can come into play now provided that they lose the primary recreation.

It is actually an fascinating strategic determination — if that they had received Sunday with Sale pitching, they might have clinched a playoff spot. As an alternative, they’ll use him within the second recreation if wanted, and in the event that they win the primary recreation, they will have Sale prepared to begin the primary recreation of the wild-card sequence.

In fact, there’s additionally this query: Is he one hundred pc proper now?

His four-seam fastball averaged 92.7 mph towards the Reds — his lowest common of the season, down from 95.9 mph the beginning earlier than, and down from his general season common of 94.8 mph. Possibly it was just a bit late-season fatigue: He was beginning on 4 days of relaxation and his earlier begin had come towards the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he had his second-highest common velocity. However a 2 mph drop is taken into account important, so it is actually one thing to notice.

Possibly there’s nothing right here. Possibly the Braves had been simply holding Sale again with the hope that he would not be wanted and thus could be rested for the beginning of the postseason. We’ll discover out if the Braves lose that first recreation.

What concerning the bullpens?

Mets supervisor Carlos Mendoza used Edwin Diaz to shut out the 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. That is comprehensible — you do not wish to fiddle in that scenario. Nevertheless it was a protected five-run lead and Diaz ended up throwing 26 pitches. Now, there is a situation the place the Mets want him in six video games over 5 days, counting Sunday’s finale, Monday’s doubleheader and the wild-card sequence.

The Braves are in higher form; none of their high relievers — nearer Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jimenez or Pierce Johnson — pitched in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Kansas Metropolis. In addition they have one of many deepest and finest bullpens within the league, in order that they’re in fine condition to face up to the pains of a doubleheader.