Players Who Impressed in Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Opener

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their first preseason recreation of the 2024 marketing campaign, however regardless of the loss, that they had loads of spectacular names on the sector.
As they head again to Saint Vincent Faculty to complete coaching camp and put together for his or her subsequent matchup, this time towards the Buffalo Payments, they’re going to evaluate the tape and make changes to their roster. And after they do, they’re going to discover these seven names as standouts.
There have been a couple of instances when the Steelers offensive line opened a gap that immediately impressed you. Frazier was the middle piece of just about all of them, and within the first preseason recreation, he was most likely the higher heart between he and Nate Herbig.
Frazier wants some reps with the primary workforce, however he could have earned that in his debut. With the second-round decide because the centerpiece, the Steelers’ younger offensive linemen performed fairly properly.
Pickens appears to be like simply as pure as he is been in coaching camp through the preseason opener. The one distinction is that that is the primary time the offense felt prefer it was constructed to permit him to succeed. There have been a couple of routes the place he was schemed open, and fast passes that allowed him to make noise after the catch.
In a greater offense, Pickens may very well be pretty much as good as marketed.
Cameron Johnston regarded simply pretty much as good as anticipated together with his punts. What allowed him to make this record was his hit stick deal with on Tank Dell throughout a punt return that then was a scuffle between a number of Texans and the Steelers punter.
Nick Herbig acquired a possibility to work with the primary workforce as T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith sat out the opener. His velocity was on show and there have been a couple of performs the place his disruption pressured the offense to close down.
His evening was highlighted with a QB hit on C.J. Stroud that was almost a 10-yard sack, and beating the deal with off the sting to pressure Dameon Pierce to chop again for a one-yard acquire.
With Houston enjoying their starters, Herbig acquired to showcase how far he is come towards high quality competitors. He regarded good, and like a succesful No. 3 and starter when referred to as upon.
The Steelers misplaced Keeanu Benton to a watch damage through the recreation, but when he must miss a while, Montravius Adams could be very able to filling the function. Ending the evening with a sack and had multiple play the place he discovered himself within the backfield disrupting the offensive move.
The previous starter continues to showcase why he is not going wherever. Possibly Benton is the long run and an instantaneous star, however the Steelers have a really dependable backup in Adams.
DeMarvin Leal turned the momentum he is generated at coaching camp and turned it into probably the most spectacular efficiency of the night. Leal was the perfect Steelers defender on the sector within the preseason opener, ending with three tackles, a sack, a deal with for loss and a batted ball that was an interception.
Leal’s enchancment is large for the Steelers. If he is able to being the first backup behind Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward, it is a huge step ahead from his first two seasons. And the Steelers are hoping he is able to being “the man” after they beginning dropping defensive deal with. Proper now, he appears to be like like he is acquired the potential.
On the offensive aspect of the ball, Jonathan Ward was probably the most spectacular title. The speedy veteran has regarded good at Saint Vincent Faculty, however his uphill battle to make the 53-man roster got here with obstacles. Every time he steps on the sector throughout a recreation and performs properly, although, he is making it arduous for Pittsburgh to disclaim him a spot.
The operating again completed with 26 yards, together with a 20-yard burst alongside the surface. He additionally added a particular groups deal with and began the sport alongside John Rhys Plumlee because the kick returner.
