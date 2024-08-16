Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta; 2024 UEFA European Super Cup

Full match playe scores under:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Amassed a ton of touches (55 touches vs Mbappe who had 44) on the ball because of the nature of Atalanta’s 1-on-1 excessive urgent scheme. Courtois as an possibility on the ball gave Madrid a +1 in possession however his lengthy balls have been typically overhit. Put collectively an unimaginable save from a Pasalic header initially of the second half.

Dani Carvajal—7.5: First sport again however didn’t miss a beat and continued his good type. Usually made central runs and inverted his place to supply an outlet in build-up. Had a lot of good tactical fouls to disclaim Atalanta a harmful counter.

Eder Militao—7: A few unbelievable toe poke challenges to win the ball in harmful moments for Atalanta.

Toni Rudiger—7: An essential restoration run late within the first half to disclaim Lookman a 1v1 towards Thibaut Courtois.

Ferland Mendy—7: Zappacosta and Charles De Ketelaere posed a problem to the Frenchman with their power and off ball motion. Ferland defended effectively on the again publish and stepped out excessive on the wing to win the ball again.

Tchouameni—6: Within the first half, was stretched skinny in midfield and too typically left his pivot place to needlessly stress and lengthen an excessive amount of power. Improved dramatically within the second half by enjoying a lot nearer to the again 4 and holding his place.

Fede Valverde—7: Good and dangerous moments — gained duels excessive up the pitch which led to alternatives within the remaining third but in addition struggled with a few of his passing from deep positions to assist Madrid escape stress. Discovered good positions contained in the field offensively and was rewarded with a purpose to open the scoring.

Jude Bellingham—9: Sensational efficiency – take a bow, Jude Bellingham. Plenty of silky clean seems of stress and feints to lose his mark. Needed to cowl an enormous quantity of floor in midfield given the dearth of compactness from the group on either side of the ball. Regardless of all of the power exerted, managed to search out a lot of good purpose scoring positions and was unfortunate to not nick a purpose or two. Registered an help with an ideal cross to Mbappe contained in the field.

Vinicius Junior—7: A bit out of rhythm with the ultimate ball being pressured and barely discovering his goal however in typical Vinicius Junior style discovered one magic second with a change of tempo to tee up Fede Valverde for the primary purpose of the season. A decisive participant even in video games when he’s not at his finest.

Rodrygo—6.5: Performed totally on the appropriate however had the flexibility to interchange with Mbappe (central) and Vini (left). Greatest alternative of the primary half fell to Rodrygo, on the left, receiving a cross from Vini on the appropriate. The Brazilian’s off-balance shot his the crossbar. Helped create the Mbappe purpose, Madrid’s second, with an essential problem excessive up the pitch and the next cross to Vinicius. Took up duty as the brand new de-facto set-piece taker.

Kylian Mbappe—6: Glimpses of his expertise however pressured to play quite a lot of the sport along with his again to purpose within the first half. Started the second half enjoying totally on the left wing and instantly impacted the sport with an early shot and adopted by a threaded cross to Bellingham within the field. Pale out and in of the sport however was handed a purpose on a platter because of a Jude Bellingham cross contained in the field.

Substitutions:

Brahim Diaz—7: Nice on the half flip and discovering areas in between the road.

Luka Modric—7: Executed his passes to perfection and introduced further high quality on to the pitch.

Arda Guler / Dani Ceballos / Lucas Vazquez—N/A: 89th minute substitutions to see out the sport.