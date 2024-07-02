Player ratings: Musah, Pulisic ineffective as USMNT exit Copa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The US was eradicated from the Copa América after a 1-0 loss to Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas Metropolis on Monday.

With Panama defeating Bolívia 3-1 within the group’s different match, the U.S. wanted a win to advance, however Mathías Olivera’s 66th-minute objective on a set piece was allowed to face regardless of coming very near being offside, and that made the distinction. The U.S. generated solely eight shot makes an attempt value 0.41 xG, and keeper Sergio Rochet saved all 4 that have been placed on objective.

It was a bodily match from the beginning, and regardless of needing solely a draw to advance, Uruguay each deployed its common beginning lineup and was more than pleased to take part within the physicality. The primary half produced 14 fouls and two damage substitutions — Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araújo within the twenty seventh minute and the USA’s Folarin Balogun within the forty first — earlier than the sport opened up a bit within the second.

In a brief period of time, the U.S. went from trying like it might advance due to a tying objective within the Panama-Bolivia match (it wanted to equal or surpass Panama’s end result) to falling behind on account of Olivera’s strike. Panama shortly put its match away, and that was that.

Supervisor score (scale of 1-10; 10 = greatest)

Gregg Berhalter, 5 — His palms have been tied on account of Timothy Weah’s crimson card ban, and he selected to easily transfer Giovanni Reyna from the middle of the park to the left wing and begin Yunus Musah within the midfield. Neither Reyna nor Musah carried out brilliantly and, after bringing Ricardo Pepi in for an injured Balogun, Berhalter waited till the 72nd minute to make one other change. It was all the time going to be tough to seek out solutions on this one, however he nonetheless did not discover something shut.

Participant scores (1-10; gamers launched after 70 minutes get no score)

GK Matt Turner, 6 — After struggling a leg damage towards Panama, Turner’s standing was an enormous story coming into the sport. Whereas his ball distribution was a problem at occasions, he was completely advantageous when it comes to shot stopping and wasn’t at a lot fault on Uruguay’s objective.

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 – Uruguay 3 3 0 0 8 9 2 – Panama 3 2 0 1 1 6 3 – United States 3 1 0 2 0 3 4 – Bolivia 3 0 0 3 -9 0 1, 2: Qualifies for quarterfinals

DF Antonee Robinson, 6 — After a few harmful early runs, Robinson struggled to become involved in assault and suffered fairly a number of irritating giveaways. Typically efficient at ball restoration for each Fulham and the USMNT, he had solely three recoveries on Monday.

DF Chris Richards, 6 — Richards suffered some ball distribution points in latest matches, however he was principally advantageous on this regard, and his 11 defensive interventions have been tied for essentially the most on the group.

DF Tim Ream, 7 — Protected and regular within the first half, put out a few potential fires when play opened up within the second and simply led the group with 21 mixed progressive passes and carries.

DF Joe Scally, 6 — The U.S. leaned closely on attacking down the proper, and Scally had the group’s most touches within the first 45 minutes. He suffered a tough foul late within the first half, nonetheless, and his contributions have been restricted after the break.

MF Tyler Adams, 7 — Regardless of taking part in solely 45 minutes in every of the USA’s first two matches, and regardless of an early yellow card, Adams performed the complete 90 minutes, tied for the group lead with 11 defensive interventions and helped to set off some promising vertical assaults within the first half.

MF Yunus Musah, 5 — In his first begin of the event, Musah barely touched the ball and was subbed out for an attacker within the 72nd minute.

The likes of Yunus Musah, left, and Christian Pulisic, proper, have been unable to make a big impression on the sport. Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Photos for USSF

MF Weston McKennie, 6 — The U.S. had a robust early presence in midfield, successful various free balls and forcing turnovers. McKennie had a task to play in that, however he struggled to play a lot of a task later within the match and completed with only a 69% go completion fee (18-for-26) and eight mixed progressive passes and carries.

FW Giovanni Reyna, 5 — A really combined bag for the 21-year-old. Enjoying in a brand new place on account of Weah’s suspension, Reyna struggled to get into the match within the first half, with the U.S. constructing a lot by means of the proper. His attacking contributions improved within the second half, and he produced two possibilities created, however he was additionally accountable for a sloppy and pointless foul that resulted within the goal-scoring free kick.

FW Christian Pulisic, 6 — A lot of the attacking play went by means of Pulisic, and he made loads of good runs. His contact betrayed him, although. He accomplished solely 15 of 25 passes, and none of his three shot makes an attempt (mixed xG: 0.14) produced a lot hazard.

FW Folarin Balogun, 6 — Was taking part in a fantastic all-around recreation, making strong runs and urgent properly, earlier than the onerous collision with Rochet within the twenty eighth minute. It will definitely led to his substitution.

Substitutes

FW Ricardo Pepi (49 minutes), 6 — In a substitute position within the first two matches, Pepi managed seven shot makes an attempt in 43 minutes. He managed none in 49 minutes on Monday evening, although he did full 15 of 16 passes with two possibilities created.

FW Josh Sargent (18 minutes), NR — Accomplished simply two of 4 passes with one shot try and one foul drawn.

FW Haji Wright (11 minutes), NR — He did not get a lot of a possibility to make a distinction, however he did have certainly one of his group’s eight shot makes an attempt.

FW Malik Tillman (1 minute + stoppage time), NR — He was on simply lengthy sufficient to finish two passes.