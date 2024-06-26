Player ratings: Messi dangerous as Argentina edge past Chile

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Substitute Lautaro Martínez scored late as Argentina beat Chile 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in Copa América Group A motion Tuesday evening, simply qualifying the reigning champions for the quarterfinals within the course of.

Argentina dominated a lot of the sport however had been unable to show that superiority into targets. Julián Álvarez spurned an early likelihood, together with his mushy shot saved by Chile keeper Claudio Bravo. Lionel Messi survived an early damage scare to twice go shut — together with hitting the submit — because the reigning champions went in at half-time within the ascendency, simply not on the scoreboard.

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

There have been extra alternatives for Argentina after the break. Nahuel Molina was denied by Bravo, Alexis Mac Allister could not attain a Messi free kick and Bravo tipped Nico Gonzalez’s shot onto the bar.

On the different finish, Albiceleste keeper Emiliano Martínez was lastly referred to as into motion, saving twice from Rodrigo Echeverria, earlier than Martinez broke the impasse within the 88th minute to offer Argentina two wins out of two on the match.

Supervisor ranking (scale of 1-10)

Lionel Scaloni, 8 — Made three adjustments to the staff that beat Canada, with Nicolás Tagliafico, Enzo Fernández and Nicolas Gonzalez coming in. Gonzalez, specifically, proved to be the precise name. Scaloni was proactive, making 5 substitutions as Argentina chased a aim, and Martinez received the job performed.

Participant rankings (1-10; 10 = greatest, gamers launched after 70 minutes get no ranking)

GK Emiliano Martinez, 7 — Had a really quiet first half when he did not face a single shot, however made two necessary stops within the second from Echeverria.

DF Nahuel Molina, 7 — Put in a single harmful first-half cross from the precise and will have scored after half-time.

DF Cristian Romero, 7 — Fortunate to not concede an early penalty for his problem on Víctor Dávila, however in any other case did properly and was concerned within the aim.

Copa América 2024: Options and response Hold updated with all the outcomes, information protection and tales on the most important names and groups in america because the match progresses. Copa América 2024

DF Lisandro Martínez, 6 — Had a quiet night, with Chile providing subsequent to nothing in assault.

DF Nicolas Tagliafico, 6 — Regarded good getting ahead out vast, however had little to do in defence.

MF Enzo Fernandez, 6 — Changed Leandro Paredes within the staff however was the primary participant substituted as Argentina seemed for a aim.

MF Alexis Mac Allister, 7 — Might simply have scored within the second half, however Messi’s ball into the field was simply out of attain.

MF Rodrigo De Paul, 6 — Brings power to midfield, even when his finish product typically frustrates. Might need been punished for a problem on Gabriel Suazo.

MF Nicolas Gonzalez, 7 — Regarded vigorous, making a case to maintain his place within the beginning XI. Rattled the woodwork within the second half with a fierce shot.

FW Lionel Messi, 8 — Caught on the thigh by Suazo within the first half, needing prolonged therapy. Went near scoring twice thrice, together with hitting the submit.

Lionel Messi was as soon as once more Argentina’s ace because the reigning Copa champions beat Chile on Tuesday evening. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP through Getty Pictures

FW Julian Alvarez, 6 — Had two glorious first-half probabilities, particularly the primary, when he shot at Bravo when left in house contained in the field.

Substitutes

MF Giovani Lo Celso, 6 — Scaloni’s first change did not stand out.

MF Angel Di Maria, NR — Introduced down as soon as, as he superior on the penalty space, and got here so near establishing a second aim.

FW Lautaro Martinez, NR — Scored the all-important aim, and will have had one other in added time.

DF Marcos Acuña, NR — Thrown on to offer the staff extra width.

DF Gonzalo Montiel, NR — Did not have time to do a lot.