Player ratings: Martínez excels on penalties in Argentina win

HOUSTON, Texas — On America’s Independence Day, Lionel Messi and Argentina wished to set off the fireworks for his or her followers with a quarterfinal win, however as soon as once more, identical to the 2022 World Cup closing, it was their goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who took the function of hero as his two large saves helped his crew beat Ecuador in a dramatic penalty shootout, securing a spot within the semifinals of the Copa América on Thursday evening.

After lacking Argentina’s closing group stage match in opposition to Perú because of a muscle harm, Messi returned to the beginning lineup and led the defending World Cup and Copa América champions to a win over their South American rivals in a bodily recreation in Houston. It was not a simple match for Argentina, nevertheless, and regardless of their possession, there have been numerous moments when Ecuador actually ought to have taken extra benefit.

The beginning of the sport was dominated by La Tricolor as their left-hand facet pushed Argentina’s backline, continuously catching full-back Nahuel Molina off guard. Actually, on one event, it took an excellent save in the beginning from Martínez (from Jeremy Sarmiento) to maintain it scoreless.

Except for one good drive and cross within the first 20 minutes, Messi was additionally comparatively quiet within the first half-hour. Argentina, as ordinary, took a bit of time to get going however the longer the primary half developed, the extra accustomed they obtained to Ecuador’s midblock, and even increased up, when Ecuador went man-to-man, Argentina caught on.

Enzo Fernández’s blocked try after a counter-attacking play led to a nook and that is how the opener launched itself. Messi’s cross discovered Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister within the field, who flicked it in the direction of the far submit, the place he discovered an open Lisandro Martínez and the Manchester United defender was able to pounce. Argentina took the lead as they headed into the break.

The second half got here with drama as Ecuador earned a penalty after Rodrigo De Paul’s hand within the field. It was lastly an opportunity for Félix Sánchez Bas’s males to equalize. Nevertheless, Enner Valencia’s poor penalty ensured Argentina’s and Martínez’s continued quest for a clear sheet all through the whole marketing campaign. That modified fairly quickly as Ecuador equalized in stoppage time due to Kevin Rodríguez, forcing a dramatic penalty shootout.

However that is the place Dibu, as soon as once more, stood for his crew, particularly after Messi missed his panenka try. The Aston Villa stopper, who has been so vital in these conditions prior to now — each Copa América and the World Cup — produced two enormous makes an attempt. His teammates did the remaining with their spot kicks, and ultimately, Argentina got here out victorious.

There isn’t any doubt that supervisor Lionel Scaloni will most likely go away this recreation with a sense of warning as a result of he knew his crew allowed means too many alternatives and weren’t imposing going ahead. Actually, Ecuador ought to have gained it in 90 minutes. Loads for Scaloni to ponder.

However alas, that is for one more day as one other closing 4 spot beckons for La Albiceleste. They may now face the winner of Venezuela and Canada.

MANAGER RATING (1-10)

Lionel Scaloni, 5 — Made modifications a bit of too late and even after they entered the sport, he struggled to encourage his crew to cope with a really bodily, quick and forward-thinking Ecuadorian midfield, particularly Moisés Caicedo, who was all over the place. Argentina gained the sport, but it surely was not a simple activity, and it was actually not due to Scaloni’s choices.

Emiliano Martinez stepped up as soon as once more in a penalty shootout to assist Argentina beat Ecuador and e book a spot within the semifinals of the Copa América. (Photograph by Buda Mendes/Getty Photographs)

PLAYER RATINGS (1-10; 10: finest. Gamers launched after 70 minutes obtain no score)

GK Emiliano Martínez, 9 — A giant save within the 14th minute from Jeremy Sarmiento and made himself large — mentally and bodily — after Valencia’s missed penalty. Then, one other unimaginable efficiency within the shootout with two large saves. At this level, he’s Argentina’s most vital participant. And I’m together with Messi.

DF Nahuel Molina, 6 — Not an important begin within the first half, being caught off his defending duties as Ecuador’s left-hand facet continued to push via the strains. However as the sport developed, he obtained extra concerned within the forward-thinking play, serving to Argentina’s broad areas.

DF Cristian Romero, 6 –– A typical efficiency from Cuti, which began on a foul in opposition to Valencia, simply to indicate his presence. General, he was okay, however not as spectacular as he often is.

DF Lisandro Martínez, 7 — An amazing recreation, discovering his first-ever aim for Argentina due to his headed try within the first half. Got here off within the 78th minute.

DF Nicolás Tagliafico, 6 — Comparatively quiet recreation, the place he was extra targeted on the defensive elements of his recreation. Some good tackles and runs within the second half.

MF Enzo Fernández, 5 — A half-decent header within the first half and one other simply earlier than the thirty fifth minute as Argentina countered, however hit the defender. General, he struggled barely to compose himself and was outshone by his Chelsea teammate Caicedo.

MF Alexis Mac Allister, 7 — Cleaned up numerous errors from Argentina’s midfield within the first half, and it was his flick from Messi’s nook that arrange the opener from Licha Martínez. Transformed his penalty.

MF Rodrigo De Paul: 6 — An inconsistent begin to the sport, felt the wrath of Ecuador’s midfield, and it was his mistake that led to the penalty. Improved within the second, however total, a so-so efficiency.

MF Nicolás Gonzalez: 7– An amazing shift from the Fiorentina attacker who would transfer all around the pitch from the left-hand facet. Didn’t cease working and hustled to get each ball again.

FW Lionel Messi: 5 — One respectable run and a low-ball cross in addition to an important ball for Fernández within the first half after not seeing many possibilities, however did not have as a lot area for him and his teammates. His nook was the setup for the aim, nevertheless. His presence was clearly nonetheless a large impression however nonetheless on the lookout for his first aim within the competitors. A missed panenka within the shootout. Messi additionally had 32 ball touches in opposition to Ecuador, per Opta, which have been his fewest in a aggressive 90-minute match for Argentina since 2011.

FW Lautaro Martínez, 5 — After an electrifying begin to the event, it was a quiet recreation for the Internazionale man. Numerous runs that did not actually go wherever. Changed by Julián Álvarez within the sixty fourth minute.

SUBSTITUTES

FW Julián Álvarez: 6 — A productive cameo, primarily there to do the working and urgent for Messi. Had a half-attempt moments after approaching. Transformed his penalty.

DF Nicolås Otamendi, N/A

MF Giovani Lo Celso, N/A

DF Gonzalo Montiel, N/A — Transformed his penalty.