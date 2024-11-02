Playboy Model Claims Diddy Made Her Watch Jennifer Lopez Video: Report

Former Playboy mannequin Rachel Kennedy claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs made her watch movies of his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez throughout an encounter almost 25 years in the past.

Kennedy allegedly met Diddy, now 54, in 2000 at a topless membership in Tokyo in 2000, the place she was employed as a dancer. After Diddy’s night within the venue, he reportedly invited her and a few associates again to his resort for the evening.

“I noticed earlier than we even walked by way of the entrance door that it was simply him,” Kennedy recalled to the Day by day Mail in an interview revealed on Friday, November 1. “I used to be like, ‘This isn’t a celebration. This isn’t the sort of celebration that we have been all anticipating.’”

When Kennedy walked into the room, Diddy had turned one in all Lopez’s music movies on a steady loop. He was additionally allegedly on the cellphone with the “Ready for Tonight” singer, now 55, all through the night. (Diddy and Lopez dated between 1991 and 2001.)

“It was sort of an odd factor to seek out out that we have been watching her movies,” Kennedy stated. “It appeared a bit of bit creepy to me, very disrespectful since we have been already in his room, and there was no celebration occurring.”

Later that night, Diddy allegedly instructed Kennedy and her friends to carry out oral intercourse.

“He took us to the bed room and proceeded to get bare,” Kennedy recalled. “He instructed us to go down on him. And we simply, we each did. We had fairly a little bit of champagne at that time. And we simply did what he stated. It wasn’t forceful. There’s nothing forceful about it. It was simply, he’s like, ‘That is what I need.’ And each me and the opposite lady proceeded to pleasure him that manner.”

Neither Diddy nor Lopez have publicly addressed Kennedy’s allegations. Us Weekly reached out for remark.

Diddy was indicted by a grand jury in September, shortly earlier than he was arrested on prices of intercourse trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy and transportation to interact in prostitution. A 14-page indictment, which cited the rapper’s wild events dubbed “Freak-Offs” as proof, claimed that Diddy allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced ladies and others round him” for many years.

Diddy pleaded not responsible to the fees earlier than a choose denied him bail on three separate makes an attempt. He was remanded to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Heart till his trial, which is presently scheduled for early 2025.

“We’re disillusioned with the choice to pursue what we consider is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Lawyer’s Workplace,” Diddy’s legal professional Marc Agnifilo advised Us in an announcement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving household man and confirmed philanthropist who has spent the final 30 years constructing an empire, adoring his youngsters and dealing to uplift the Black neighborhood. He’s an imperfect particular person, however he isn’t a felony.”

In case you or somebody you already know has been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).