Plastic Surgeons and Branding | How to Brand Cosmetic Surgery Practices

October 17, 2021

I’m usually requested about plastic surgeons and branding, so I wished to weigh in on the query, “Do I must “model” me?

Frankly, there’s nobody proper reply. There’s solely the correct reply for you.

What’s Branding? Branding is the method of speaking the distinctive differentiator that units you aside out of your competitors.

It leaves a memorable impression on potential sufferers and tells them what to anticipate from you once they do turn out to be a affected person.

Branding additionally will increase the worth of your follow, offers your workers with course, and makes buying new beauty sufferers simpler as a result of they’re drawn to the “persona” that provides them a sure perspective of you.

Examples of plastic surgeons and branding methods embody the usage of logos, web site design, imagery, your promoting, customer support, your fame… to call just a few.

Nevertheless it’s additionally how your telephones are answered, how your workers attire and acts, how clear your toilet is, and each different element that tells sufferers what you worth.

PLASTIC SURGERY AND BRANDING EXERCISE

To simplify your individual branding, right here’s an train to construct your individual profitable model:

• Outline the way you wish to be perceived. Ask your self, how would you like sufferers to explain their expertise with you?

• Primarily based in your reply, set up your follow based mostly on that have.

• Now talk that have with different potential sufferers.

• And be constant.

This train will even enable you decide your goal market. As a result of if you’re not liking the standard of sufferers you might be seeing, your branding is off.

Sure sufferers don’t simply present up at your door by chance. You might be doing one thing to draw them, so overview your branding to “up-level” it.

In my expertise, right here’s a extra doubtless situation that occurs together with your branding….

Plastic Surgeons and Branding

You get a number of calls from the gross sales reps in your native TV, radio stations, magazines, and billboard corporations telling you to “improve your Branding and Identify Recognition” by promoting with them.

The contracts are normally for a yr, and so they can run lots of of hundreds of {dollars} per yr.

They present you the demographic charts of their viewers and promise you superstar standing because you’ll be acknowledged all through your group.

You’re tempted since you imagine you’ll be lots busier if extra individuals learn about you, proper?

So, the query turns into,

Is it Sensible to Put money into “Identify Recognition and Branding”?

Possibly. Possibly not. Let’s dig deeper into plastic surgeons and branding.

Let’s take a look at the making of a Model.

Branding is what makes potential customers really feel a sure method about you and your providers.

It’s a multi-billion-dollar business that caters to the large guys like Mercedes, Apple, and McDonald’s as you possibly can see in these adverts:

The purpose of Branding is to supply entertaining, humorous, or intelligent promoting (Though I don’t perceive what they’re attempting to say in these adverts.)

Corporations are spending a small fortune on media placement, so the adverts are in every single place, and so they hope that individuals could have a constructive response to them.

The problem is there may be NO WAY to trace outcomes since these are “Identify Recognition” adverts.

Advert companies in New York make hundreds of thousands off of those large corporations as a result of they’re rewarded for successful awards for being artistic – NOT for bringing intangible outcomes.

Branding Beauty Surgical procedure:

Let’s take a look at the beauty surgical procedure business and see how they “model” surgeons.

My downside with this branding advert is that it’s so delicate it’s a must to learn/assume/research it to determine they’re referring to beauty surgical procedure!

And right here’s one other downside: Branding adverts like these NEVER have a measurable name to motion, so there isn’t any approach to measure your return on funding.

Earlier than you spend one other dime on this sort of follow promoting, reply this query:

Do you, as a plastic surgeon, NEED to be a family title?

An necessary query to ask your self in terms of plastic surgeons and branding is, does EVERYBODY must know you or simply those that are all for beauty surgical procedure?

How a lot is it price to you to see your title and face in lights and have individuals say,

“Hey, you look acquainted”?

(Be trustworthy. If that’s what you need, that’s tremendous, however it can price you.)

Your model as a surgeon defines what you stand for. It’s your values. It’s the feelings you evoke so potential sufferers FEEL secure AND TRUST YOU.

Branding is within the Particulars

For you, branding is within the particulars. It’s the various components that assist potential sufferers select YOU over your rivals.

Particulars like your web site, your on-line fame, your telephones, workers, workplace and furnishings, restroom cleanliness, and on and on.

So, I extremely advocate you first focus your branding efforts reminiscent of:

• 5-Star Affected person Evaluations

• Wonderful earlier than/after images

• Web site design that’s simple to navigate

• Pleasant, heat workers who deal with your sufferers like household

• A affected person expertise that’s higher than the one they get together with your rivals

That is way more necessary than being acknowledged by the general public who would by no means even contemplate cosmetic surgery.

To be taught extra about plastic surgeons and branding and in your follow. Please schedule a name with me in the event you need assistance with your individual branding.