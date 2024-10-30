Pittsburgh Steelers Welcome Diontae Johnson Back to AFC North

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet a well-recognized face twice in the course of the back-half of the 2024 season after the Baltimore Ravens acquired huge receiver Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers, in keeping with Sports activities Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
Johnson was on the commerce block after the Panthers’ season began to crumble early. There was loads of curiosity for the previous third-round choose, and he’ll now make his method again to the AFC North after spending simply eight weeks away.
The Steelers traded Johnson to the Panthers this offseason in trade for cornerback Donte Jackson. The transfer added to Pittsburgh’s protection whereas leaving George Pickens because the true WR1 this season.
The Ravens are sending Carolina a 2025 fifth-round choose in trade for Johnson and a 2025 sixth-round choose.
The Steelers haven’t but confronted the Ravens this season, that means they’re going to go in opposition to Johnson twice in 2024. Johnson, who spent the primary 5 years of his NFL profession with Pittsburgh, joins Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as Baltimore’s main receivers.
Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, he began 67 video games, catching 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. In seven video games this season, he is caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns, working with each Bryce Younger and Andy Dalton at quarterback.
