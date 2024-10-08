Pittsburgh Steelers Finally Making QB Change?

PITTSBURGH — Are the Pittsburgh Steelers lastly going to bench Justin Fields? With back-to-back losses, the staff has a choice to make. Honestly, they need to have a number of selections to make, however they’re focus in on one in all them, that being whether or not or not Russell Wilson is able to re-claim his thrown as QB1.
It is robust to think about the Steelers have been keen to offer Fields two losses in a row and persist with him. The plan all alongside was to maintain Fields on the sector till they could not anymore. Then, play Wilson, who was signed to be their starter all the time.
With a 3-0 begin, they could not bench Fields. The offense was rising and Fields was rising with it. Now, after an 0-2 stretch, that offensive spark has died, and Fields had the least spectacular efficiency of his run, finishing 15 of 27 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Through the broadcast of the sport, sideline reporter Melissa Stark reported that Wilson ought to be able to play by Week 6. This comes after he began ramping up his observe participation all through final week, and head coach Mike Tomlin stated he is nearing full well being.
The Steelers’ plan all alongside was to have Wilson carry them so far as they’ll go this season. Proper now, they’re depleted at working again, and it is displaying, and their huge receiver core is that includes extra Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin than it’s George Pickens.
The items to the puzzle are all screwed up, however the best resolution to make within the NFL is the one at quarterback. And with a Tremendous Bowl champion able to roll, it provides much more strain to essentially the most important “repair” a staff could make.
Fields in all probability did not lose his job, the Steelers did, however shedding two in a row is not acceptable to any staff. The Steelers have selections to make all week, and likelihood is the quarterback place goes to be one in all them.
