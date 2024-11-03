Pitt vs. SMU live stream, where to watch, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, football game odds

One in all simply two video games between ranked groups on the Week 10 schedule occurs to even be one of many pivot factors within the ACC title race as No. 18 Pitt travels to No. 20 SMU.

Pitt is off to a 7-0 begin, this system’s first since 1982, with a 3-0 mark in ACC play following a thunderous 41-13 win over Syracuse final Thursday evening. The Panthers protection picked off Kyle McCord 5 occasions and returned three of these interceptions for touchdowns in a runaway win that now has Pat Narduzzi’s squad in thick of the ACC title hunt. Narduzzi led Pitt to a runner-up end in 2018 and the Panthers gained the ACC outright in 2021. As one in every of 4 groups with an undefeated convention report heaving into November, Pitt holds the important thing to the race with two video games in opposition to different prime contenders — the primary being SMU. BetMGM presently provides Pitt +1100 betting odds to win the convention, behind solely Miami (+110), Clemson (+130) and SMU (+630).

Rhett Lashlee’s Mustangs have been positioned as a attainable menace to the likes of a Clemson or Miami again within the offseason, however some early offensive struggles and a loss to BYU forged some doubt on the group’s title hopes. Now, the BYU loss would not look so dangerous and a quarterback change has sparked the SMU’s offense throughout a five-game successful streak that has seen the Mustangs common 42 factors per recreation. Attending to 7-1 wasn’t straightforward, although, with outcomes together with a one-score win at Louisville and final week’s time beyond regulation epic at Duke. SMU blocked the Blue Devils’ try at a game-winning discipline objective in regulation then received a 2-point conversion cease in time beyond regulation to seal the 28-27 win.

watch Pitt vs. SMU reside

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium — Dallas, Texas

TV: ACC Community | Stay stream: fubo (Strive without spending a dime)

Pitt vs. SMU: Have to know

Pitt coping with uncertainty at quarterback: Pat Narduzzi expects Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein to play after he suffered an undisclosed damage and didn’t return within the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 41-13 win in opposition to Syracuse final week. The Alabama switch has loved a terrific season up to now. Holstein has thrown for 1,805 yards and 17 touchdowns to solely 5 interceptions. The query is, how near one hundred pc will the standout signal-caller be?

SMU coping with its personal damage issues: Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings took a tough hit within the fourth quarter of final week’s win at Duke however did return after examination to steer the group to a win in time beyond regulation. However Rhett Lashlee stated this week that Jennings is questionable for the sport as he’s one in every of a number of SMU gamers who’re “beat up” and attempting to work their manner into form for Saturday’s recreation. Jennings himself expressed his confidence in being able to play on Wednesday. Nevertheless, if SMU has to show to its backup the Mustangs have a big pattern measurement with Preston Stone, who threw for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns because the group’s beginning quarterback earlier than struggling a season-ending damage in opposition to Navy final yr.

Two of the ACCs greatest offenses: Even with some questions across the well being of the quarterbacks there may be nonetheless loads of buzz about this conflict of two high-powered offensive groups. Pitt presently ranks third within the ACC in scoring offense (40.9 factors per recreation) and fourth in yards per play (6.96), whereas SMU ranks fourth in scoring offense (39.1 factors per recreation) and fifth in yards per play (6.39). Whereas Rhett Lashlee’s group productive doesn’t come as a shock, the renaissance for Pitt has been large. New offensive coordinator Kade Bell has guided the Panthers their greatest numbers since that 2021 ACC Championship season.

Pitt vs. SMU prediction, picks



The Panthers have exceeded expectations all yr with their 7-0 begin, and I feel — given the best way that SMU needed to faucet into its depth late Saturday evening in Durham — there might be a little bit of a bonus for a Pitt group that gained in blowout trend two days earlier. That is the hardest opponent Pitt has confronted all yr, but it surely’s nonetheless a recreation the place the Panthers can hold round and canopy the touchdown-plus betting line. Decide: Pitt +7.5

Odds by way of BetMGM Sportsbook. Use BetMGM promo to get within the recreation.

SportsLine’s confirmed pc mannequin is looking for 5 outright upsets in Week 10 of faculty soccer. Go to SportsLine now to see all of them, plus get unfold picks for each recreation from the mannequin that simulates every recreation 10,000 occasions.