Pitbull Secures Stadium Naming Rights At Florida International University

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Armando “Pitbull” Pérez and Florida Worldwide College introduced a brand new naming rights deal that may see the the previous FIU stadium recast as Pitbull Stadium.

The college didn’t present particulars on the phrases of the deal, past noting that the time period was for ten years, however a number of media sources reported that the deal would see Pérez pay the college $1.2 million per 12 months for 5 years.

Moreover, the deal will carry Pitbull to the campus for a wide range of exercise and occasions, together with the creation of a tune impressed by the college, together with social media and merch collaborations.

The college is near dwelling for the Miami-based rap icon and he attended highschool simply blocks from FIU’s campus and later went on to earn levels from the college.

“This relationship will enable individuals who have but to be uncovered to FIU an opportunity to see what the college does when it comes to analysis, when it comes to training,” Athletic Director Scott Carr, who was instrumental within the deal advised FIU reporter Alexandra Pecharich. “For anybody who had not earlier than heard of FIU, this may give them an opportunity to think about that this is perhaps a college for them or their children.”