Pistons select Ron Holland with No. 5 pick in 2024 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WXYZ) — With the No. 5 choose within the 2024 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons have chosen NBA G League Ignite Ahead Ron Holland.

Final season within the NBA G League, Holland averaged 19.5 factors, 6.7 rebounds and three.1 assists per sport. The 6-foot-7 ahead, who turns 19 subsequent month, made 44.3 % of his pictures, 24 % of his threes and 75 % of his free throws final season. He appeared in simply 14 video games in 2023-24, after present process surgical procedure to restore a ruptured tendon in his proper thumb in late February.

Holland was a consensus top-three prospect within the 2023 class, being ranked No. 1 by 247. He additionally gained two gold medals within the USA basketball youth system earlier than he turned 18, together with being the main scorer for the U-16 group in the2021 FIBA Americas Championship and the second-leading scorer for the U-17 group within the 2022 FIBA U-17 World Cup.

“I will hold doing what it takes to win video games, diving on the ground for unfastened balls and making 50/50 performs. I can defend each place and (I’ve) improved as a facilitator fairly a bit taking part in with different nice gamers,” Holland advised ESPN when requested what he gives to the group that drafts him.

That is the third season in a row that Detroit has chosen fifth within the NBA draft, with the Pistons drafting guard Jaden Ivey in 2022 and guard Ausar Thompson in 2023.

Holland is the primary participant drafted by President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon, who joined the Pistons earlier this month after serving as normal supervisor of the New Orleans Pelicans for 5 years. He was formally launched to native media final week.

WATCH: Detroit Pistons formally introduce Trajan Langdon as president of Basketball Operations

Detroit Pistons formally introduce Trajan Langdon as president of Basketball Operations

The Pistons have but to rent a head coach forward of the 2024-25, after firing Monty Williams, who led the Pistons to a team-worst 14-68 document final season. Langdon has not yetprovided a agency timeline as to when he plans to rent a head coach.