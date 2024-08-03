Pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec draws comparison to 'Pulp Fiction' actors

Taking pictures his strategy to a silver medal at age 51, Yusuf Dikec of Turkey is not one to succumb to the pressures of high-level competitors.

A member of his nation’s Olympic delegation relationship again to 2008, Dikec helped rating Turkey’s first-ever medal in taking pictures earlier this week by teaming with Sevval Ilayda Tarhan within the combined crew 10-meter air pistol.

However the best way he did it earned him a worldwide legion of latest followers.

Casually competing with none specialised eye or ear safety, Dikec turned one of many viral sensations of the 2024 Paris Olympics − with many social media posters evaluating him and his demeanor to characters performed by John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson within the film “Pulp Fiction.”

