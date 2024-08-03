Pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec draws comparison to ‘Pulp Fiction’ actors

Taking pictures his strategy to a silver medal at age 51, Yusuf Dikec of Turkey is not one to succumb to the pressures of high-level competitors.

A member of his nation’s Olympic delegation relationship again to 2008, Dikec helped rating Turkey’s first-ever medal in taking pictures earlier this week by teaming with Sevval Ilayda Tarhan within the combined crew 10-meter air pistol.

However the best way he did it earned him a worldwide legion of latest followers.

Casually competing with none specialised eye or ear safety, Dikec turned one of many viral sensations of the 2024 Paris Olympics − with many social media posters evaluating him and his demeanor to characters performed by John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson within the film “Pulp Fiction.”

Dikec reacts to his newfound fame

The silver-haired Dikec stood out from his fellow opponents in some ways. Most pistol shooters put on visors, giant ear protectors and goggles with blinders to assist them cut back glare and decrease distractions. Dikec, nevertheless, opted for under his prescription glasses and small yellow earplugs (that weren’t seen in lots of the viral photographs of him).

2024 Olympic medals: Who’s main the medal depend? Observe alongside as we observe the medals for each sport.

➤ Get Olympics updates in your texts! Be part of USA TODAY Sports activities’ WhatsApp Channel

Even the widespread observe amongst pistol shooters of firing with their non-shooting hand tucked in a pocket was seen as a part of Dikec’s nonchalant attraction.

“I did not anticipate such a degree of recognition,” he instructed Turkish media as he returned dwelling. “Since I shoot with my each eyes open, I do not discover the tools very snug.”

After ending thirteenth in his particular person occasion, Dikec mentioned his Olympic profession is not fairly over. He and Tarhan each instructed reporters they’re trying ahead competing once more within the 2028 Summer time Video games in Los Angeles.

Contributing: Reuters

The USA TODAY app will get you to the guts of the information — quick.Obtain for award-winning protection, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and extra.