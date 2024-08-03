PinkPantheress Cancels The Remainder Of Her 2024 Tour Dates

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — English pop singer/songwriter PinkPantheress introduced that she’s cancelling all remaining 2024 tour dates whereas she focuses on her well being.

“It’s with the heaviest coronary heart that I sadly should announce that I won’t be able to proceed with the remainder of my life reveals this 12 months in an effort to give attention to my bodily well being and general wellbeing. It seems I’ve reached a wall which I’m struggling to penetrate by means of,” she shared on Instagram late Thursday.

Affected dates embody the rest of her “GUTS” tour with Olivia Rodrigo, together with reveals in Australia and New Zealand, as wlel as her scheduled competition appearances, together with Area Day, Kind, III Factors, and Summer season Sonic.

In saying the cancellation, the 23-year-old pop singer thanked her followers and her workforce for his or her help.

I wish to thank all of you in addition to my touring workforce and Olivia for giving me the platform to carry out some tremendous enjoyable reveals. I’m unhappy to disappoint anybody and may solely hope we will probably be in one another’s firm as soon as I return to well being.”