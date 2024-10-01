Pink Parasol Project at Central Market for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bil Bowden

For The York Dispatch

Jose Barajas of Ascom Electrical in Dover hangs an umbrella in The Pink Energy Parasol Mission, which is now hanging within the Cherry Lane Alley behind Central Market in York. About 100 parasols have been hung Thursday, September 26, 2024, and can stay there all through October to convey consciousness to Breast Most cancers Consciousness Month. The North George Avenue bridge over the Codorus Creek can be embellished. Bil Bowden photograph York Dispatch

