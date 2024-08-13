Photos: Tom Cruise hands Olympic flag to Los Angeles, closing Paris Games | Paris Olympics 2024 News

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise abseiled from the roof of the Stade de France as Paris mentioned farewell to an Olympic Video games hailed as one of the vital profitable.

Cruise descended on a wire in entrance of 71,500 spectators on Sunday night, grabbed the Olympic flag and jumped on a bike, to the delight of athletes and followers.

In a preview of what the world can count on when the video games head to Los Angeles in 2028, the “Mission Not possible” star was then proven boarding a airplane and skydiving into the Californian metropolis earlier than adorning the long-lasting Hollywood signal with the Olympic rings.

Los Angeles band Purple Scorching Chili Peppers, singer Billie Eilish and rappers Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre then carried out a mini-concert on a seaside framed by the azure waters of the Pacific Ocean.

The closing spectacle marked the start of the four-year countdown to the LA Video games. US gymnastics icon Simone Biles joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass because the Olympic flag was formally handed over.

Earlier, Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach mentioned the Paris Video games had been “sport at its finest”.

“These had been sensational Olympic Video games from begin to end,” Bach mentioned. “Or dare I say: Seine-sational Video games,” the IOC chief quipped in a pun concerning the river flowing via Paris which was the scene of the opening ceremony.

“Expensive French pals, you’ve fallen in love with the Olympic Video games. And we’ve fallen in love with all of you,” Bach added.

About 9,000 athletes had flooded into the stadium to be entertained by 270 performers and artists in a ceremony billed as a celebration of humanity and the unifying energy of sport.

“We knew you’ll be sensible, however you had been magic,” Paris 2024 organising chief Tony Estanguet advised athletes. “You made us completely happy, you made us really feel alive — the world wanted this second a lot.”