Donald Trump arrives for a rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Former President Donald Trump held a rally on the Pennsylvania Farm Present Advanced on July 31, 2024. It was the primary rally he held within the state since he was shot throughout a rally in Butler County.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Donald Trump, backside heart, turns to acknowledge supporters throughout a rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Congressman Scott Perry speaks throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Congressman Lloyd Smucker speaks throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Phillip Habegger speaks throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson speaks throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Donald Trump arrives for a rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Congressman Dan Meuser speaks throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Cumberland County treasurer Kaytee Isley, sings “God Bless America” throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Congressman Lloyd Smucker, left, greets Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Attended dance to the Village Folks’s “YMCA” throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick speaks throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Attendees maintain up marketing campaign indicators throughout a Donald Trump rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Donald Trump speaks throughout a rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Donald Trump speaks throughout a rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Attendees maintain up marketing campaign indicators throughout a rally for Donald Trump within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Blaine Shahan / LNP | LancasterOnline
Donald Trump arrives for a rally within the New Holland Enviornment on the Pennsylvania Farm Present advanced in Harrisburg Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Typically, your mornings are simply too busy to catch the information past a headline or two. Don’t fear. The Morning Agenda has bought your again. Every weekday morning, host Tim Lambert will preserve you knowledgeable, amused, enlightened and up-to-date on what’s occurring in central Pennsylvania and the remainder of this nice commonwealth.