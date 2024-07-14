Photo Gallery: Steel City FC lift Great Lakes cup again before lively crowd at Founders Field



Picture courtesy Ava Kidder

The stage was set on Saturday night time for the Nationwide Premier Soccer League’s Nice Lakes Convention championship match at Founders Area on a beautiful an evening as might’ve been requested for, and the soccer for Metal Metropolis FC met the event because the membership rose to even better heights with a second-consecutive Nice Lakes Convention title, and continued pursuit of a second-consecutive U.S. Open Cup berth, with a 2-0 win over Akron Metropolis FC.

PSN’s Colton Coreschi was there to supply the match report, as Nathan Prex’s first half aim put Metal Metropolis in entrance, then Eben McIntyre’s header within the 68th minute put an exclamation level on the membership’s emphatic victory, in a match performed earlier than a vigorous, standing room all the way in which round Founders Area in Cheswick.

Metal Metropolis see off Akron Metropolis to safe second straight Nice Lakes title

As well as, Ava Kidder (@avatales on Instagram / @AvaTalesPV on Fb), was there to seize the photographs from this momentous night, and now we have some pictures from her picture gallery right here.

(Particular Due to Ava and MariKaye DiTemple of Metal Metropolis FC for sharing these pictures!)

Ava Kidder Picture Gallery (Metal Metropolis FC vs Akron Metropolis FC 7/13/2024)

