Phoenix Suns Still Linked With Bronny James

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are nonetheless being linked with USC guard Bronny James forward of the 2024 NBA Draft, which is slated to start later tonight for first-round protection.
James – the son of Los Angeles Lakers ahead LeBron James – approaches the draft with a wild vary of prospects, as many draft analysts are break up on the place the Trojans backcourt participant will finally find yourself.
All through his draft course of, James has reportedly solely held exercises with the Lakers and Suns – who he reportedly labored out for twice forward of tonight.
Phoenix is in want of some extent guard after Chris Paul departed final summer season and Devin Booker/Bradley Beal could not precisely fill the void.
The Suns have been linked with a handful of names at No. 22, although NBA insider Marc Stein believes James remains to be on the radar in Phoenix – particularly within the second spherical of the draft on Thursday:
“The Suns, by the best way, proceed to be talked about as a staff with curiosity in drafting Bronny James, who’s projected as a second-round choice in Thursday’s portion of the draft.”
– Marc Stein
Phoenix at present does not have a second-round decide, although the Suns are rumored to be exploring a trade-down with a handful of groups later tonight to accumulate extra draft ammo.
Many across the league believed drafting Bronny can be a strategy to get LeBron to decide out of his player-option and signal with wherever his son landed, although agent Wealthy Paul put a fast cease to these rumors.
“LeBron is off this concept of getting to play with Bronny,” Paul stated beforehand.
“If he does, he does. But when he does not, he does not. There is not any deal made that it is assured that if the Lakers draft Bronny at 55, he [LeBron] will re-sign. If that was the case, I might drive them to take him at 17. We do not want leverage. The Lakers can draft Bronny, and LeBron does not re-sign. LeBron can also be not going to Phoenix for a minimal deal. We will squash that now.”
The smoke and mirror present is nearly over – we’ll see if the Suns’ curiosity in James is authentic over the course of the draft.