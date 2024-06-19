Phish Announce The Details Of Phish: Riviera Maya 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — Phish has as soon as once more introduced plans to return to Mexico in early 2025 to host the eighth annual Phish: Riviera Maya vacation spot live performance weekend.

Set for January 29-February 1, 2025 the musical getaway will function 4 nights of Phish performances on Mexico’s Caribbean coast together with an extra set and a particular welcome efficiency that can convey the full variety of performances to eight this 12 months.

Offered by Playa Luna, the getaway will happen on the Moon Palace Cancún, an AAA 4 Diamond Awarded resort identified for its luxurious lodging and facilities.

Together with nightly performances, friends may have entry to wellness programming that features day by day yoga courses, workshops, and audio system, together with recreation resembling daytime pool events and late-night DJ units.

Friends will even be invited to discover the panorama and cultural historical past of the Yucatan Peninsula, with potential adventures resembling diving into cenotes, visiting the traditional ruins of Chichen Itza, and crusing on catamarans.

For full data, try https://www.phishrivieramaya.com.