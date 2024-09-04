Phillies vs. Blue Jays odds, line, score prediction, start time: 2024 MLB picks, Sept. 4 bets by proven model

The Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays meet within the second of a two-game collection on Wednesday in a key interleague matchup. Philadelphia rallied from a five-run deficit to publish a 10-9 win on Tuesday evening. The groups break up two video games earlier within the yr in Philadelphia. The Phillies (82-56), first within the Nationwide League East, have gained eight of their previous 11 video games. The Blue Jays (67-73), fifth within the American League East, have gained six of 11, and are 5-3 of their final eight house video games.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is about for 3:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays lead the all-time collection 48-35, together with a 24-17 edge in video games performed on the Rogers Centre. Philadelphia is a -125 favourite on the cash line (danger $125 to win $100) within the newest Phillies vs. Blue Jays odds from SportsLine consensus, whereas the overall variety of runs Vegas thinks will likely be scored, or the over-under, is 8. Earlier than making any Phillies vs. Blue Jays picks, you’ll want to see the MLB predictions and betting recommendation from SportsLine’s confirmed laptop simulation mannequin.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each MLB sport 10,000 occasions. Coming into Week 24 of the MLB season, it is on a 30-15 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+863) that dates again to final season.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Phillies vs. Blue Jays and simply locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You possibly can head to SportsLine now to see the mannequin’s picks. Now, listed here are a number of MLB odds and betting traces for Blue Jays vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Blue Jays cash line: Philadelphia -125, Toronto +106

Phillies vs. Blue Jays over-under: 8 runs

Phillies vs. Blue Jays run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+133)

PHI: The Phillies have hit the staff complete underneath in 47 of their final 78 video games (+12.45 models)

TOR: The Blue Jays have hit the sport complete over in 30 of their final 43 video games at house (+17.00 models)

Phillies vs. Blue Jays picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why it is best to again the Phillies

Philadelphia is anticipated to ship left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (9-9, 3.49 ERA) to the mound. Sanchez has began 26 video games this season, and has a team-high two full video games. In 152 innings pitched, he has allowed 158 hits, 59 earned runs and 36 walks, whereas placing out 124 for a WHIP of 1.28. He obtained a no-decision in his final outing, a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. In that sport, he pitched 5.2 innings, permitting seven hits, two earned runs and one stroll, whereas placing out eight.

Among the many staff leaders on offense, is first baseman Bryce Harper. The Twelfth-year veteran has performed in 122 video games this season and is batting .282 with 34 doubles, 26 homers, 76 RBI and 73 runs scored. He has 5 multi-hit video games over the previous eight, together with a 3-for-4 efficiency with two doubles in a 7-2 loss to Atlanta on Friday. He was 2-for-6 on Tuesday. In 22 profession video games in opposition to the Blue Jays, Harper is hitting .293 with 5 doubles, 5 homers and 13 RBI. See which staff to select right here.

Why it is best to again the Blue Jays

Proper-hander Bowden Francis (8-3, 3.66 ERA) will begin for Toronto. In 23 video games, together with 9 begins, he has allowed 59 hits, 32 earned runs and 19 walks, whereas placing out 75 for a 0.99 WHIP in 78.2 innings of labor. He has gained 4 video games in a row and 5 of his final six selections over a span of seven video games. In a 2-0 win over the Boston Crimson Sox on Thursday, he pitched seven innings, permitting only one hit, whereas placing out 5. He has allowed simply 9 hits and 4 earned runs over his final 34 innings pitched.

Serving to energy the Toronto offense is first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been on a tear of late. During the last 9 video games, he has seven multi-hit performances, together with a 4-for-5 efficiency on Tuesday with a double, one house run and two RBI. He was 3-for-5 at Minnesota on Saturday. In 137 video games this season, he’s batting .328 with 39 doubles, one triple, 28 homers, 91 RBI and 84 runs scored. In 19 profession video games in opposition to Philadelphia, he’s hitting .277 with two doubles, 5 homers and 11 RBI. See which staff to select right here.

How one can make Phillies vs. Blue Jays picks

SportsLine’s mannequin is leaning Over on the run complete, projecting 9.2 mixed runs. It additionally says one facet of the cash line has all the worth. You possibly can solely get the MLB mannequin’s picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Blue Jays, and which facet has all the worth? Go to SportsLine now to see which facet it is advisable soar on, all from the mannequin that is on a 29-13 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and discover out.