Phillies release Whit Merrifield: Offseason bench pickup ends as $8 million mistake

The Phillies on Friday launched Whit Merrifield, who the membership had envisioned as a veteran do-it-all bench participant however developed into an $8 million mistake. Merrifield hit .199 with a .572 OPS in 174 plate appearances and didn’t make it to the All-Star break.

Merrifield, who was an All-Star in 2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays, had entered final offseason in search of a multiyear deal and an on a regular basis job. He obtained neither with the Phillies, who had been fascinated by him all winter however waited till his calls for dropped. They signed him throughout spring coaching and hoped he’d acclimate to a part-time position after common at-bats for his total big-league profession.

However Merrifield, 35, didn’t produce. His 83 mph common exit velocity ranked 325th amongst 325 hitters who’ve put 100 balls in play. He had one extra-base hit within the final 33 days, and that was on a routine fly ball earlier this week that an outfielder misplaced within the lights.

By reducing ties now, the Phillies have a runway to guage the remainder of the bench forward of the July 30 commerce deadline. They recalled Weston Wilson from Triple A, and he’ll fill the position Merrifield did as a righty hitter who can play on the infield and within the outfield. Wilson has been on an influence binge within the minors; he’s hit .315/.446/.740 in 20 video games because the Phillies despatched him to Lehigh Valley. The Phillies instantly put Wilson into the lineup Friday because the left fielder in opposition to Oakland A’s left-hander Hogan Harris.

Merrifield was favored contained in the Phillies’ clubhouse and, chances are high, he’ll catch on with one other group. The match at all times made sense. However the poor outcomes weren’t sufficient to justify retaining Merrifield on a staff with World Sequence aspirations.

