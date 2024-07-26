PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in change for right-handed pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache in a deal between the East Division leaders in each leagues.

The beginning heart fielder within the 2023 All-Star Sport for the American League, Hays acquired off to a horrible begin and has three homers and 14 RBIs in 63 video games this season for the Orioles.

Baltimore entered Friday at 61-41 and held a two-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place within the AL East. The Phillies boast the most effective file in baseball at 64-38.

Initially chosen by the Orioles within the third spherical of the 2016 MLB draft, Hays performed 557 video games for Baltimore over elements of seven seasons and had 121 doubles, 8 triples, 66 house runs, 242 RBIs and 126 walks. In opposition to left-handers in his profession, he has hit .272 with a .328 on-base proportion and .463 slugging proportion.

The Phillies may use Hays in a platoon with left-handed-hitting Brandon Marsh in left discipline as they chase their third straight journey to the playoffs and first World Collection championship since 2008.

Domínguez, 29, appeared in 230 video games for the Phillies over elements of six seasons. He’s 3-2 with one save and a 4.75 ERA this season in 38 video games.

Pache hit .202 in 50 video games for the Phillies this season.