Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan is the youngest ever in MLS. He’s just 14 years old

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Fourteen-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan turned the youngest participant in Main League Soccer historical past on Wednesday evening — and possibly the youngest to play in any of the most important skilled sports activities leagues on the earth.

Sullivan was 14 years, 293 days previous when he entered Philadelphia’s house recreation instead within the eighty fifth minute in opposition to the New England Revolution. That makes him about two weeks youthful than Freddy Adu when he made his MLS debut in 2004 for DC United.

Sullivan made his debut moments after his brother, 20-year-old Quinn, scored a objective to place Philadelphia up 5-1.

Cavan Sullivan, who changed ahead Tai Baribo, bought a handful of touches within the closing minutes of the Union’s blowout win. He even recorded his first shot on objective, blasting it at New England’s web from outdoors the penalty space within the closing minute of damage time, but it surely was comfortably saved by Aljaz Ivacic.

“Huge congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his document breaking debut right this moment,” Adu wrote on social media. “That’s a tough document to interrupt and the child did it. Nicely performed and good luck my man.”

Sullivan is youthful than any participant who has appeared within the NBA, NHL, NFL, NWSL, WNBA or Main League Baseball since at the very least 1970, based on the Elias Sports activities Bureau. Andrew Bynum, who debuted for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2005 on the age of 18 years, 6 days, holds that mark.

The youngest debut within the 5 greatest soccer leagues world wide since at the very least 1988, based on FBRef.com, was Ethan Nwaneri, who got here on for Arsenal in 2022 at 15 years, 181 days.

The youthful Sullivan was born in Philadelphia to 2 soccer-playing dad and mom, and he joined the Union’s youth academy 4 years in the past. He made his skilled debut in March for the Philadelphia Union II in MLS’ developmental league.

___

