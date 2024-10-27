Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent dies aged 25

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died Saturday at age 25, the Main League Soccer membership introduced.

The membership mentioned it will not be offering any additional particulars out of respect for Trent’s family and friends.

“The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent,” learn an announcement from the membership. “Whereas he was a beautiful participant and fierce competitor, he was extra importantly a faithful son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made these round him higher.

“He embodied the true which means of dedication, dedication and perseverance, and he shall be deeply missed. We prolong our best sympathies to his household, his fiancé,and his mates.”

In its personal assertion, MLS mentioned on X: “Main League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our complete soccer group in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent. A younger goalkeeper with a shiny future, Trent showcased dedication and professionalism each day as he contributed to the close-knit goalkeeping unit at Philadelphia.

“We prolong our deepest condolences to his fiancée, his household and mates, his teammates and the complete Philadelphia Union group. MLS is coordinating with the membership to offer gamers and relations with the assets and help they want throughout this tragic time.”

A local of Greensboro, North Carolina, Trent was chosen No. 28 total by the Union within the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Excessive Level College.

Whereas he had but to make his first-team debut, Trent registered six appearances for the Union’s second workforce in MLS Subsequent Professional.