Philadelphia radio host Howard Eskin suspended from Phillies home games over ‘unwelcome kiss’

Philadelphia sports activities radio host Howard Eskin has been suspended from Phillies residence video games for the remainder of the season after investigations by his employer confirmed he kissed a employee for Residents Financial institution Park’s meals service supplier with out consent.

Audacy, the mum or dad firm for Philadelphia’s SportsRadio 94WIP, mentioned in an announcement it discovered of the “unwelcome kiss” of the Aramark worker by Eskin and “instantly investigated,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

Aramark is a meals service supplier for Residents Financial institution Park, the house of the Phillies.

The Phillies and Aramark issued their very own statements on the matter.

“We cooperated with our companions at Audacy and Aramark on their investigations,” the membership mentioned in an announcement, including that it takes the allegations significantly. “We help Audacy’s choice to droop Howard Eskin from Residents Financial institution Park.”