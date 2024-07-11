Philadelphia labor union powerbroker gets 6 years for bribery and theft

READING, Pa. (AP) — A former Philadelphia labor chief who wielded vital clout in Pennsylvania politics was sentenced on Thursday to 6 years in jail for bribing a Metropolis Council member and stealing almost $600,000 from the union he ran for almost three many years.

John Dougherty, 64, was convicted in December of embezzlement, conspiracy and dozens of different counts in a 2019 indictment, which accused him of utilizing the politically highly effective electricians’ union as his “private checking account” and a supply of jobs for household and mates. In 2021, a separate jury convicted Dougherty of bribing a Metropolis Council member to do the union’s bidding.

Dougherty apologized earlier than the choose for his conduct, saying he “obtained uncontrolled.”

“I’m right here to take full duty. It’s embarrassing. I’m sick,” Dougherty mentioned. Noting that he’d been underneath federal investigation for years, he mentioned: “I knew higher, I let the strains get blurred, I obtained over my head.”

Dougherty nonetheless has influential backers. His brother — Pennsylvania Supreme Courtroom Justice Kevin Dougherty — was within the packed courtroom gallery Thursday as supporters took the stand and testified in regards to the defendant’s charitable works, his staunch union advocacy and his devotion to household.

Dougherty obtained almost 250 letters of assist from political and civic figures, together with one from former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell — who served two phrases as Philadelphia’s mayor — and one other from Sister Mary Scullion, a much-admired homeless advocate within the metropolis.

U.S. District Decide Jeffrey L. Schmehl, who handed down the sentence in federal court docket in Studying, mentioned it was clear that Dougherty had performed many good issues for the neighborhood and the union rank-and-file as he constructed Native 98 right into a powerhouse.

“However someplace alongside that journey you misplaced your means,” the choose mentioned. “You actually did lose your means. You misplaced your integrity and also you misplaced your duty.”

Dougherty should report back to jail by Sept. 4. Schmehl has not but decided how a lot restitution he owes. Prosecutors requested that he repay $2.1 million to Native 98 of the Worldwide Brotherhood of Electrical Employees, the place Dougherty served as enterprise supervisor from 1993 till his 2021 resignation.

They’d pushed for a 14-year jail time period, saying Dougherty systematically ripped off the electricians’ union and disadvantaged the residents of Philadelphia of the fitting to trustworthy service from the elected official he bribed. Dougherty was so highly effective that nobody in his orbit questioned his conduct, and he threatened retaliation towards anybody perceived as disloyal, Assistant U.S. Legal professional Frank Costello mentioned in court docket Thursday.

“The defendant has proven little if any regret or duty,” Costello mentioned.

Often known as “Johnny Doc,” Dougherty was a longtime energy dealer in Democratic politics, steering tens of hundreds of thousands in union marketing campaign contributions to candidates for workplace, together with his brother, who was elected to the state’s excessive court docket in 2015.

Federal prosecutors mentioned Dougherty additionally used the union’s cash to purchase groceries, restaurant meals, tickets to concert events and sporting occasions, and different private gadgets. He paid contractors with union funds for work on his home, his family members’ homes and a neighborhood bar he owned, and organized for family and friends members to be on the union payroll, in line with the indictment.

A co-defendant in final yr’s trial, former union president Brian Burrows, was sentenced final month to 4 years in jail.

Dougherty additionally was convicted of bribing Philadelphia council member Bobby Henon. Prosecutors mentioned Dougherty gave Henon a no-show union job. Henon subsequently held up a profitable cable contract for Comcast Corp. — forcing Comcast to steer electrical work to Dougherty’s good friend — and took different official actions underneath Dougherty’s sway. Henon was sentenced to three 1/2 years in jail.

“Henon did no matter Dougherty needed. He obtained what he paid for,” mentioned Costello, the prosecutor.

A 3rd felony case towards Dougherty, involving extortion fees, resulted in a hung jury in April.

Dougherty’s legal professionals acknowledged the labor boss had abused his place of belief within the 5,000-member native, however mentioned he carried out “super and tireless work” on its behalf. The protection additionally mentioned Dougherty supplies every day look after his gravely unwell spouse.

“I do know my dad is much from excellent. I perceive and consider within the thought of accountability,” his daughter, Erin Dougherty, mentioned on the witness stand. However she begged the choose to condemn her father to residence confinement so he may proceed to are likely to her mom.