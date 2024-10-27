Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, here is how one can watch. (Nick Cammett/Getty Pictures)

The 4-2 Philadelphia Eagles will head to Ohio on Sunday to play the 3-4 Cincinnati Bengals in a recreation that can start at 1 p.m. (Eagle-eyed viewers – Philly pun barely supposed – will word that the sport was initially scheduled for CBS’s late window, at 4:25 p.m. however the NFL pushed it up, and can as a substitute air the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders recreation within the later slot. Right here’s all the information you want about at present’s recreation between the Eagles and the Bengals. You can even verify for reside game-day updates right here.

The way to watch the Eagles vs. Bengals recreation:

Date: October 27, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Sport: Eagles vs. Bengals

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and extra

The Eagles vs. Bengals recreation can also be accessible to stream on Paramount+ via their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in each their Important plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can even watch CBS on platforms together with Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out of market viewers will be capable to discover the sport on YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

Paramount+ Paramount+ gives subscribers entry to NFL video games on CBS. Plus, the platform is nice for followers of Champions League soccer, Star Trek, Survivor, The Problem and a lot extra. In contrast to lots of different streaming companies today, Paramount+ nonetheless gives a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can signal as much as watch this weekend and take a look at the remainder of the Paramount+ library completely free for seven days. Strive free at Paramount+

(Fubo) Fubo TV provides you entry to ESPN, NFL Community, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ extra reside channels. At $80/month, the reside TV streaming service is unquestionably an enormous funding for soccer followers. However it gives practically each channel you may want to look at the NFL season, and nonetheless leaves you with main financial savings in comparison with a conventional cable bundle. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform additionally gives a free trial interval, so you possibly can catch every week’s value of video games risk-free. The platform additionally gives a free trial interval, so you possibly can catch some video games risk-free. Proper now you may get $20 off any Fubo tier in your first month. Strive free at Fubo

(YouTube) NFL Sunday Ticket is obtainable solely on YouTube TV and gives soccer followers the prospect to look at each main recreation that is airing out of their native markets. NFL Sunday ticket is obtainable with a subscription to YouTube TV for $670.96 over 4 months (that is $168/mo). You can even buy a subscription with out being a YouTube TV subscriber for $479 for the season. Strive free at YouTube

2024 NFL season Week 8 full schedule:

All instances Jap

Thursday, Oct. 24

Sunday, Oct. 27

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Inexperienced Bay Packers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo Payments vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Oct. 28

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

The way to watch each NFL recreation this season:

Many NFL video games are broadcast on native channels, so if you happen to’re trying to catch an in-market recreation, it might be so simple as turning in your TV (or establishing a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you entry to NFL Community which may be nice for watching some video games, however the draw back of NFL+ is that on the subject of the common season, it is simply native and primetime video games (and solely on cellular or pill!). During which case, here is what we advocate to look at the NFL.