PGA Tour: Hayden Springer shoots historic 59 at John Deere Classic | Golf News

Hayden Springer has grow to be the 14th participant to file a sub-60 spherical on the PGA Tour after capturing a 12-under 59 within the first spherical of the John Deere Traditional.

Springer carded eight birdies and two eagles, holing from simply outdoors 12 toes on the ultimate inexperienced for the final of his birdies to interrupt the 60 barrier.

The 27-year-old American fired an eight beneath 27 on the entrance 9 at TPC Deere Run, the bottom nine-hole rating on Tour since 2000, then went quiet for a number of holes. He was 9 beneath through 16 holes when he holed out from the tough for eagle on the par-five seventeenth.

That put him one birdie away from the elusive 59. He discovered the centre of the 18th fairway, put his second shot about 12 toes from the pin and drained the putt.

His feat comes lower than two weeks after Cam Younger shot 59 on the Vacationers Championship which was the primary 59 since 2020. Jim Furyk holds the PGA Tour file with a 58 on the 2016 Vacationers Championship and he has additionally carded a 59, together with Scottie Scheffler, Kevin Chappell, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Hadwin, Justin Thomas, Stuart Appleby, Paul Goydos, David Duval, Chip Beck, and Al Geiberger.

“I’m feeling good. I’m form of puzzled when it comes to with the ability to try this,” stated Springer after signing his card.

“It’s a kind of uncommon issues in golf, so to have that chance and pull it off is fairly particular.

Springer struggled to comprise his emotion after capturing a historic 59 in spherical one on the John Deere Traditional



“It’s particular to have the ability to try this. I performed properly final week nevertheless it has been just a little bit robust to search out something and get stuff going and go low.

“It’s particular. It feels good to be standing right here and to have had a great spherical of golf.

“I did not truly suppose I may make that shot [on 17] however I did and that form of modified the momentum.”

Picture:

Springer celebrates after holing his birdie putt on the 18th gap for a rating of 59





Springer had missed seven of his final 9 cuts however did end tenth eventually week’s Rocket Mortgage Traditional.

He’s ranked 236th on the earth and has by no means gained on the PGA Tour. He turned professional in 2019 however, after dropping his card, he earned his method again on tour through Q-school final December.



