Peter Sarsgaard on ‘September 5’ & ‘Presumed Innocent

Peter Sarsgaard, the visitor on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast — which was recorded in entrance of an viewers on the Newport Seaside Movie Pageant, the place Sarsgaard was honored with the Movie Efficiency of the 12 months Award — is a outstanding character actor who’s having fun with the most important 12 months of his profession. He shines in each the brand new Paramount movie September 5, taking part in Roone Arledge as ABC Sports activities covers 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist assault, and on the brand new Apple TV+ drama sequence Presumed Harmless, as a prosecutor tasked with convicting a former colleague of a homicide.

The 53-year-old, who has a particular voice and sleepy-eyed gaze, has been performing professionally on the stage and screens large and small for 30 years. Early in his profession, it was modern to explain him with kind of backhanded compliments — for example, the New York Occasions famous in 2004 that he has a “tendency to show minor roles into main performances,” whereas Rolling Stone in 2005 referred to as him “the perfect second banana within the enterprise.” Extra lately, although, given his constantly robust work in roles and tasks of all sizes, just about everybody has gotten on the identical web page because the AP, which in 2015 referred to as him merely “the most effective of his technology.”

Over the course of this dialog, the actor displays on his unintentional path to performing; early breakthrough roles in movies equivalent to Useless Man Strolling (1995), Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and Shattered Glass (2003), for which he acquired a Golden Globe nom; being directed by his spouse, Maggie Gyllenhaal, on The Misplaced Daughter (2021), and dealing along with his brother-in-law, Jake Gyllenhaal, on Jarhead (2005), Rendition (2007) and Presumed Harmless; and the evolution of among the extra acclaimed movies of which he was a component, together with Kinsey (2004), for which he acquired a Critics Alternative nom, An Schooling (2009), which was nominated for the perfect image Oscar, and Reminiscence (2023), which introduced him the Venice Movie Pageant’s greatest actor prize.

He additionally discusses the popcorn motion pictures he has executed, equivalent to Inexperienced Lantern (2011) and The Batman (2022); sharing the display screen with superb Oscar-winning actresses in Blue Jasmine (2013), with Cate Blanchett, Jackie (2016), with Natalie Portman, and Reminiscence, with Jessica Chastain; transferring into longform TV on Hulu’s The Looming Tower (2018), for which he acquired a Critics Alternative nom, and Dopesick (2021), for which he acquired an Emmy nom, en path to Presumed Harmless; why he’s notably happy with September 5; plus extra.