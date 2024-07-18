Peter Navarro: Former Trump adviser speaks at GOP convention hours after release from prison





Former Trump White Home adviser Peter Navarro spoke on the Republican Nationwide Conference on Wednesday, simply hours after he was launched from a Miami federal jail following his completion of a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the January 6 congressional committee.

“I bought a quite simple message for you. If they will come for me, if they will come for Donald Trump. Watch out. They are going to come for you,” he warned conference attendees in Milwaukee, the place his former boss has been formally nominated because the 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

Navarro is one among two members of Trump’s circle who was convicted for failing to adjust to subpoenas from the now-defunct Home choose committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol. Trump adviser Steve Bannon began serving his four-month sentence earlier this month at a federal jail in Connecticut.

Navarro, who’s in his 70s, labored as a regulation library clerk throughout his time within the jail camp, his jail guide Sam Mangel informed CNN.

“All people has to work,” Mangel mentioned. “It gave him an opportunity to jot down.”

Mangel mentioned Navarro was preferred and revered by his fellow inmates whereas within the jail.

“After I went to go to him, guys have been coming as much as him, high-fiving him,” Mangel mentioned.

Navarro ended his speech Wednesday on the Republican conference by calling his fiancée to hitch him onstage: “That is my stunning woman. She did the time with me.”

“Now right here’s the sweetest factor that’s going to come back off my lips: Vote Trump-Vance ’24 for Trump 47,” he mentioned.

When lawmakers demanded Navarro’s participation of their probe into Trump’s election subversion schemes, they pointed to experiences that he was concerned in efforts to delay Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential outcomes, in addition to to his personal account in his memoir describing the election-related plots.

After only a few hours of deliberations, a federal jury discovered Navarro responsible final summer season on two counts of contempt: for his failure to provide paperwork and for not displaying up for an interview that the committee had demanded.

Earlier than the trial, Navarro had sought to argue to the jury that he was appearing on the route of Trump, who had invoked government privilege, when he refused to adjust to the subpoena. The decide, nevertheless, barred him from placing ahead that protection, having concluded that the previous White Home aide had not current enough proof that Trump had formally asserted the privilege.

Whereas Navarro was unsuccessful in an emergency attraction to delay his jail sentence, he’s now interesting his conviction on the deserves.

The federal correctional facility the place Navarro has lived since March is without doubt one of the oldest jail camps within the nation, housing fewer than 200 inmates in its ageing infrastructure, with a big Puerto Rican inhabitants.

This story and headline have been up to date.

CNN’s Aditi Sangal and Andrew Menezes contributed to this report.