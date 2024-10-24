Peter Gallagher Is ‘Proud’ of ‘The O.C.’ Onscreen Son Adam Brody

Peter Gallagher remains to be in Adam Brody‘s nook.

The Humane star spoke with Individuals concerning the Brody Renaissance going down on-line proper now following the discharge of Netflix’s No person Desires This, through which Brody portrays the charming, “scorching rabbi,” Noah.

“I wouldn’t go so far as being a proud dad, and I haven’t seen the present, however I’m pleased with him on a regular basis as his buddy and former TV dad,” he instructed the publication on Wednesday. “And I’m not shocked in any respect [of the renaissance]. He’s so gifted, and I’m glad he’s nonetheless doing his factor.”

Gallagher and Brody starred alongside each other as father and son duo, Sandy and Seth Cohen, respectively, in The O.C. The teenager drama collection launched Brody’s profession after his beloved, albeit temporary, stint on Gilmore Women as Dave Rygalski, rocker and first boyfriend of Lane Kim (Keiko Agena).

Whereas they have been filming the long-lasting Fox collection, the Gray’s Anatomy actor recalled recognizing the Fleishman Is in Bother actor’s expertise and famous that sure issues have caught with him because the present resulted in 2007 — together with the phrase “Chrismukkah,” which Brody’s Seth coined. It marks the vacation the character began when he wished to have a good time each Christmas and Hanukkah.

“I simply bear in mind listening to Chrismukkah for the primary time and pondering, ‘That’s good. I believe that’s gonna stick,’ and it did,” Gallagher mentioned.

Adam Brody and Peter Gallagher in The O.C. collection finale, “The Finish Isn’t Close to, It’s Right here.” WB/Courtesy Everett Assortment

The Grace & Frankie actor isn’t Brody’s solely former castmember singing the actor’s praises.

In a separate dialog with Individuals, Rachel Bilson, who portrayed his onscreen girlfriend and eventual spouse in The O.C., additionally took a second to provide him his flowers and share her ideas on the Brody Renaissance.

“I really feel prefer it’s all the time been there, however whether it is [a renaissance], it’s nicely deserved,” she mentioned. “I imply, he’s superior. He’s one of the best.”

Whereas Bilson hasn’t seen No person Desires This, which has been renewed for a second season, she “couldn’t be extra excited” to.

“Actually Kristen [Bell] and Adam each I really like and are like my folks,” she mentioned of the collection. “So I’m actually enthusiastic about it and excited for them.”

As part of the Brody Renaissance, numerous memes have made their approach throughout the web, however, likelihood is, the Shazam! actor hasn’t seen them as a result of he’s a really offline particular person, in line with No person Desires This creator Erin Foster.

“[It] is truthfully so annoying, as a result of I’m like, ‘I want you to be seeing these memes about you,’” she instructed The Hollywood Reporter. “We actually created a faux Twitter account for him simply so he might go on Twitter and see, and he’s like, ‘No, I can’t.’ He’s too mentally wholesome to permit himself to enter these darkish holes. And, I respect it.”