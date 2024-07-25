Peter Dinklage, Lupita Nyong’o, Sandra Oh to Star in ‘Twelfth Night’

Peter Dinklage, Lupita Nyong’o, Sandra Oh and Jesse Tyler Ferguson shall be a part of the solid of Twelfth Night time, which is ready to reopen the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

The manufacturing, directed by The Public Theater’s resident director Saheem Ali, is slated to happen in August 2025. The outside theater, which is run by the Public Theater and affords free tickets to the general public for its Free Shakespeare within the Park, has been closed and present process renovations since final fall.

Within the manufacturing, Dinklage will play Malvolio, Nyong’o will play Viola, Sandra Oh will play Olivia and Ferguson will play Andrew Aguecheek.

“Twelfth Night time is the epitome of pleasure,” Ali stated. “It additionally occurs to be the primary manufacturing I ever noticed at The Delacorte, as a school scholar taking the Chinatown bus from Boston. I’m delighted to be reuniting with my pricey good friend Lupita Nyong’o, joined by fellow Public Theater alums Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sandra Oh. Free Shakespeare within the Park is a present to our metropolis. I’m honored to be helming this manufacturing as we reopen The Delacorte after an in depth and important revitalization.”

That is the seventh time the Shakespearean comedy has been produced at The Delacorte. Actors within the prior variations – which befell in 1969, 1986, 1989, 2002, 2009 and 2018 – have included Jeff Goldblum, Anne Hathaway, Audra McDonald, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julia Stiles, Michael Stuhlbarg and extra.

The renovation of the theater, which was in-built 1962 and had not undergone significant upgrades since 1999, has included the demolition of present seats, risers and the façade and work executed to handle structural points within the constructing. Further work is being executed on inside areas and on the format of the theater to offer extra accessible seating.

Shakespeare within the Park usually places on productions of Shakespeare (like The Merry Wives of Windsor in 2021) for the general public every summer season in addition to a Public Works present that features newbie actors and artists from the New York space.

Work will proceed into the autumn with the set up of latest lighting towers, grandstand risers and a brand new wooden façade produced from salvaged NYC water towers. The restroom can be present process an improve.