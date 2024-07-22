Pete Buttigieg backs Kamala Harris for president

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg threw his help behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday night amid discuss of whether or not any Democrats will problem Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination and who she may choose as her working mate.

“Kamala Harris is now the fitting individual to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as President,” Buttigieg, the previous mayor of South Bend, Indiana, stated in an announcement. “I’ve seen her extraordinary management firsthand, working carefully along with her throughout the 2020 marketing campaign” and within the Biden administration.

Buttigieg and Harris each ran for president in 2020 within the multicandidate Democratic major that Biden finally received. Buttigieg is certainly one of a dozen or extra Democrats who has been talked about as a doable vice presidential choose for Harris, however his assertion did not immediately deal with that hypothesis.

“I’ll do all that I can to assist her win this election to steer America ahead as our subsequent President,” it stated.

Buttigieg additionally praised Biden as “among the many greatest and most consequential presidents in our historical past.”