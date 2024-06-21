Peso Pluma, Gracie Abrams, Post Malone & More

Billboard’s Friday Music Information serves as a helpful information to this Friday’s most important releases — the important thing music that everybody might be speaking about as we speak, and that might be dominating playlists this weekend and past.

This week, Gracie Abrams’ much-anticipated second LP arrives with a well-known buddy in tow, Peso Pluma bows in grand 24-track vogue, and Ariana Grande and Charli XCX’s new remixes land with headline-capturing visitor stars. Take a look at all of this week’s picks under.

Peso Pluma, Éxodo

The largest title in música Mexicana returns this week along with his sophomore LP Éxodo, a star-studded, 24-track, two-disc affair. The primary disc is stuffed with acquainted names like Junior H, Natanael Cano, Gabito Ballesteros and “Ella Baila Sola” co-stars Eslabon Armado, whereas relying totally on the form of corridos tumbados that made him a star in 2023 — albeit with some new parts, like heavier guitar on “La Patrulla” and bookending piano on “Bruce Wayne.” Then, the second disc contains some totally different sounds and first-time collaborators, like English-language rappers Wealthy the Child, Cardi B and Quavo on the trappy first three tracks, respectively, in addition to Ryan Castro, Anitta and DJ Snake on songs that lean extra reggaetón and/or EDM. It’s an fascinating juxtaposition, and each discs nonetheless find yourself sounding fairly naturally Peso, proving we’ve solely actually seen the start of what he can do in world pop music. (Learn our rating of all 24 tracks right here.)

Gracie Abrams, The Secret of Us

Sizzling off her first Billboard Sizzling 100 hit as an unaccompanied solo artist, with the long-teased synth-pop banger “Near You,” Gracie Abrams arrives along with her sophomore LP The Secret of Us. It’s an professional assortment of pop confections and folky ballads — and folky pop confections — principally co-written and co-penned by indie-pop superproducer Aaron Dessner. The brand new tune that may get probably the most consideration is undoubtedly the facility ballad “Us,” which options Abrams’ Eras Tour headliner Taylor Swift, however highlights additionally embody the buzzing “Let It Occur,” the sighing “Good Luck Charlie” and the pulse-racing “Free Now.” “This album has meant a lot to me as a result of it has supported me by way of a interval of transitions,” Abrams instructed Billboard about Secret earlier this month.

Ariana Grande feat. Brandy & Monica, “The Boy Is Mine”

We most likely ought to’ve identified: You simply don’t give a tune the title “The Boy Is Mine” should you don’t plan on getting Brandy & Monica concerned someplace alongside the road. The 2 ’90s R&B icons each make appearances alongside Ariana Grande on her new remix to the Everlasting Sunshine single, with Brandy kicking off the primary verse, Monica main the second, and each sharing the harmony-laden bridge, together with the lyric, “I instructed you as soon as earlier than, I’ll inform you as soon as extra, the boy remains to be mine.” Shoutout to Grande doing the fitting factor right here — as at all times, just about — and to Brandy and Monica for giving longtime followers the semi-official “The Boy Is Mine” sequel they’ve waited over a quarter-century for.

Publish Malone feat. Blake Shelton, “Pour Me a Drink”

After his Morgan Wallen collab “I Had Some Assist” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100 and spent its first 5 weeks on the chart in pole place, Publish Malone returns along with his subsequent country-era team-up. This time, longtime style stalwart Blake Shelton is in tow to assist out on with the down-on-our-luck singalong “Pour Me a Drink,” with the 2 co-stars splitting vocal tasks in pretty equal measure on each the refrain and the verses, Publish’s resonant warble meshing surprisingly effectively with Shelton’s twangy croon. With out Wallen’s modern industrial clout, it may not be fairly as fast a chart super-smash, however it definitely sounds prefer it’s gonna find yourself being two-for-two for Nation Posty.

Coldplay, “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

A mouthful for a one-word tune title, however “feelslikeimfallinginlove” isn’t actually practically as frenzied or smushed collectively as its title may suggest. Quite, it’s Coldplay usually doing what they do greatest: love songs with moody verses and blood-rush choruses that you may keep in mind after a single hear. A lot of the identical superteam of producers behind 2022’s Music of the Spheres, together with Max Martin and Oscar Holter, return for the brand new tune, so you already know it’s received the identical high 40 crackle and sparkle of that album’s highlights — and will get followers excited for the band’s upcoming 10-track set Moon Music, just lately introduced and due in October.

Kehlani, Crash

R&B star singer-songwriter Kehlani has been one of many extra constant albums (and mixtapes) artists of the previous decade, so it’s at all times a great Friday to be getting a brand new set from her — as it’s as we speak along with her eclectic and spellbinding Crash LP. You already know in regards to the coolie dance riddim elevate (by way of Nina Sky’s 2004 dancehall traditional “Transfer Ya Physique”) on the viral hit “After Hours,” however the lustful “What I Need” additionally contains an impressed pitched-up pattern of Christina Aguilera’s TRL-era Sizzling 100-topper “What a Woman Needs” (and the even-more-inspired refrain hook “I would like all the beautiful women to the bathe”). In the meantime, “Vegas” is her biggest-sounding pop killer in years, and the grungy, guitar-driven title observe is an actual lighter-waver, a future setlist nearer to make certain. Maybe on this month of longtime cult favorites experiencing overdue pop success, Kehlani can comply with her fellow Crash artist to the highest tier of the charts this June.

Charli XCX feat. Lorde, “The Woman, So Complicated Model With Lorde”

Talking of Kehlani’s fellow celebration Crash-er, Charli is again this week with a brand new Brat remix — and should you thought her “Membership Classics” redo with Robyn and Yung Lean was intelligent, simply wait until you see who she’s received on her “Woman, So Complicated” Pt. 2. Lorde, the longtime peer of Charli’s who many believed to be the topic of the unique love/hate-themed “Woman,” seems to reply the latter’s name to “work it out on the remix,” working by way of her personal combined emotions about their relationship (in addition to her personal physique and self-image points) earlier than concluding “I experience for you, Charli.” And unsurprisingly — as Charli predicted on the unique — the web is certainly already going loopy for it.