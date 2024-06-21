Peso Pluma, Cardi B Rap in Spanglish on Put Em in the Fridge





Hiding within the fridge isn’t only for evading nuclear conflict. It’s a menace coming from Peso Pluma and Cardi B of their collab “Put ‘Em within the Fridge” on Pluma’s new album Éxodo. On this monitor and all through the album’s second half, Pluma mixes some English into his raps. He’s not alone, as Cardi joins him in his native language and reminds everybody of her connects. “Diablo cardi .. tengo a to’ los narcos smelling de lo white y sus mamis pidiendo que le firmen los panties [Devil Cardi .. I have the narcos smelling of the white and your mothers asking me to sign their panties],” raps Cardi B in Spanglish, establishing herself in each languages. Nonetheless, it’s Pluma who delivers the titular warning on the finish of the track, making himself clear with one remaining reminder: “I mentioned the phrase, and so they’ll put you on the fuckin fridge.”