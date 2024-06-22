Peru vs. Chile prediction, odds, line, time: 2024 Copa America picks, June 21 best bets by top soccer expert

The second sport of Copa America 2024 options Peru and Chile linking up Friday in Arlington, Texas for a Group A matchup. These squads are joined by Argentina and Canada in Group A, and Argentina took an early lead within the group with a 2-0 victory over Canada on Thursday. Each Peru and Chile have gained this match twice in historical past. Peru are ranked thirty second on this planet. In the meantime, Chile are behind them at No. 42.

Kickoff is about for 8 p.m. ET. Chile are +120 favorites (danger $100 to win $120) within the newest Peru vs. Chile odds, whereas Peru are +300 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced +185 and the over/beneath for complete objectives scored is 1.5. Earlier than locking in any Chile vs. Peru picks, you might want to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer knowledgeable Brandt Sutton has to say.

Now, Sutton has damaged down Peru vs. Chile from each angle and locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. Listed here are the betting traces and developments for Chile vs. Peru:

Peru vs. Chile cash line: Chile +120, Peru +300, Draw +185

Peru vs. Chile over/beneath: 1.5 objectives

Peru vs. Chile unfold: Chile -0.5 (+115)

PERU: Peru are 2-4-2 over their final eight video games

CHILE: Chile have scored not less than two objectives in six of the final 12 video games

Why Peru can cowl

Peru have struggled to constantly create offensive alternatives over the previous two years, scoring simply 10 objectives in 14 video games. Regardless of that, they performed stout protection and compelled their opponents into robust spots. They’ve allowed simply 12 objectives in 13 video games. Ahead Gianluca Lapadula is one among their prime gamers.

Lapadula appeared in 28 video games with Cagliari in Serie A this season. He notched three objectives and one help. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese suited up within the MLS with the Orlando Metropolis SC. The 34-year-old had 15 begins with 38 saves and three clear sheets. Gallese totaled three plus saves in 4 of his final six outings.

Why Chile can cowl

Chile have a number of gamers who energy their offense. Ahead Víctor Dávila can assault from numerous positions, suiting up in 12 video games for CSKA Moscow, ending with 5 objectives. As well as, he rating three objectives in three worldwide pleasant contests this yr. Ahead Eduardo Vargas performed for Atlético-MG, tallying three objectives on 12 photographs.

On Could 4, Vargas racked up two objectives on three photographs. Midfielder Erick Pulgar performs for Flamengo RJ in Brasileiro Série A. In 22 begins throughout the 2023 season, Pulgar put up two objectives on 18 photographs with three assists. Midfielder Marcelino Nuñez is an energetic playmaker. Within the 2023-24 season with Norwich Metropolis within the EFL, Nuñez had two objectives and three assists in 27 begins.

Sutton has damaged down Peru vs. Chile from each potential angle. He's leaning Beneath on the objective complete and has locked in a assured greatest wager.

So who wins Chile vs. Peru on Friday, and the place does all the betting worth lie?