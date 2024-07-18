Perth’s Inaugural Promise Village Festival Canceled Following Low Ticket Sales

PERTH, Australia (CelebrityAccess) — Promise Village, a brand new pageant that was scheduled to debut in Perth this 12 months, has abruptly been canceled simply days after tickets for the inaugural version of the occasion went on sale.

Set for October twelfth at Perth’s Langley Park, the pageant featured a hip-hop-heavy lineup that included J Hus, Rema, Jorja Smith, Headie One, and Uncle Waffles, amongst others.

Organizers didn’t present particulars i the official assertion in regards to the cancellation of the pageant, stating that the occasion had been referred to as off as a consequence of unexpected circumstances.

“On account of unexpected circumstances Promise Village on the twelfth of October 2024 will not be going forward,” the assertion shared on ticketing platform Megatix famous.

Pageant co-founder Emal Naim, a Perth native, offered extra details about the choice to cancel the occasion to native information outlet The West Australian, stating that the choice to tug the plug on the pageant stemmed from low ticket gross sales.

“It sadly didn’t maintain as much as preliminary expectations and there was not a lot assist to maintain prices, it simply wasn’t possible anymore,” he mentioned.

Naim went on to state that he had no plans to revive the model in Perth for 2025.

“We’ve made the choice indefinitely to not return to Perth, we’re scared to,” he mentioned.