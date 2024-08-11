Perseid meteor shower to begin peak: What to know in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You could wish to keep up a bit of later Saturday night time due to the Perseid meteor bathe that shall be coming into its peak.

There’s a risk to see as much as 100 meteors per hour in a single day. One of the best time is from midnight, or when the moon units, till daybreak. The moon will set simply after 11 p.m., a minimum of in Albuquerque.

One of the best place to see that is exterior of the metro space or wherever that’s darkish.

Mild isn’t the one factor you’ll have to consider. Cloud cowl may very well be an points for some individuals in central and northern New Mexico. A mixture of clouds and clear skies is feasible.

Southern New Mexico, you’ll possible have the very best viewing with out cloud cowl.

In case you miss it early Sunday morning, the height will final by means of early Tuesday morning.