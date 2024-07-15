Perfect Match Star Dom Gabriel Is ‘Rejecting the F—Boy Label’

Good Match star Dom Gabriel formally rejects the “f—kboy” label.

Talking completely with Us Weekly on the 2024 ESPYs Crimson Carpet on Thursday, July 11, Gabriel railed towards among the largest misconceptions about him. “There’s so many. Proper now, being sort of a participant and a f—kboy,” he instructed Us at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater.

“I’m rejecting the f—kboy label,” he stated. “I’m a lover, you understand what I imply? I’m a loverboy. All people has their flaws. All people has their moments. However I’m a loverboy at coronary heart, and I don’t have any malicious intent.”

Gabriel was the season 1 winner of Netflix’s Good Match in 2023 after his castmates voted him and fellow contestant Georgia Hassarati because the present’s “good match.” Whereas the couple left the present in a relationship, they confirmed they have been now not collectively in March 2023, a month after the season aired.

On the time, Hassarati instructed Individuals that distance had quite a bit to do with their determination to interrupt up. “We have been simply each in very totally different conditions and we’re each from so distant from one another, Australia, Canada,” Hassarati instructed Individuals final 12 months. “I really feel like whenever you’re in that setting you’re like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be high-quality. We’ll make it occur.’”

She added, “However you then come out and all the pieces appears to not circulation the way in which it did in that setting the place all the pieces’s handed to you and also you’re simply there. We tried to see the way it go, and it simply, sadly, didn’t work out.”

Gabriel, nevertheless, returned for Good Match season 2 the place he garnered extra of a “f—kboy” label after a failed cooking date with contestant Tolú Ekundare, the place Gabriel appeared to have extra chemistry with their teacher than his date.

“(My) eyes began opening after that first evening that we have been matched when he went from, like, you understand, humorous and charming to doom and gloom,” she instructed TODAY in June, including of their date, “Since you’re speculated to be occurring a date with me, proper? However actually, the entire cooking date was you simply interacting with the cooking teacher.’ This man barely spoke to me, barely checked out me.”

Whereas talking with Us on Thursday, Gabriel shared that the largest lesson he’s discovered since turning into a actuality star is “to personal who you might be.” (Gabriel made his actuality TV debut in 2022 on Netflix’s The Mole.) “Be authentically your self,” he stated. “You’re the one one who is aware of who you might be, really. Particularly on actuality TV, everyone has opinions on who you might be. They’ll overanalyze you, however you’re the one one that is aware of who you might be. So simply place confidence in who you might be and be your self all the time.”

Gabriel famous that whereas he typically desires to defend himself on social media, it was necessary for him to discover a stability. He stated that staying mum was not all the time straightforward, significantly “originally of [his] profession.”

“However I’m on the level now the place I’ve realized if individuals don’t such as you, they’re simply not gonna such as you,” he instructed Us. “There’s nothing you possibly can change about that. Even for those who defend your self, they’ll discover some approach to twist it. They’ll discover some approach to spin that narrative.”

Gabriel has discovered to take his lumps over a number of seasons of actuality TV. “You simply should take it on the chin. The subsequent factor goes to occur, the subsequent piece of drama goes to occur,” he stated.”All people goes to maneuver on and neglect about it. You simply have to maneuver on and climate the storm.”

Reporting by Daniel Trainor