‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Casts Daniel Diemer as Tyson

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has solid considered one of its key new roles.

Daniel Diemer will be part of the Disney+ sequence as Tyson the cyclops, a fan-favorite character from creator Rick Riordan’s quintet of novels. Diemer’s casting was introduced Thursday throughout a panel for the present at Comedian-Con.

Season two of Percy Jackson, primarily based on the second guide within the sequence, The Sea of Monsters, is about to enter manufacturing subsequent week in Vancouver. Diemer will probably be a sequence common, becoming a member of stars Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover).

Tyson is a younger cyclops who grew up alone on the streets and finds it powerful to outlive within the human world. He’s additionally a toddler of Poseidon (Toby Stephens) — which implies he’s Percy’s half-brother.

In a video for the Comedian-Con crowd, Riordan launched the brand new addition: “A few of it’s possible you’ll know, in The Sea of Monsters, we meet an essential new character — a shy, awkward, endearing cyclops. He’s the half-brother to Percy, Tyson. And at the moment, I’ve the respect of introducing the actor who will probably be bringing that character to life: Daniel Diemer. He’ll deliver an entire new dimension to Tyson, and it‘s going to be unimaginable to see him within the second season.”

Diemer additionally appeared in a video, apparently from the present’s Vancouver phases, noting that he was thrilled and honored to play the character. “You guys are gonna love him,” mentioned Scobell.

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will observe the younger demigod again to Camp Half-Blood a 12 months after the occasions of season one — and finds his world “turned the wrong way up,” in line with the present’s logline. “His friendship with Annabeth is altering, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone lacking, and camp is below siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set issues proper will take him off the map and into the lethal Sea of Monsters, the place a secret destiny awaits the son of Poseidon.”

Diemer is coming off of Hulu’s critically acclaimed restricted sequence Underneath the Bridge. His credit additionally embrace Netflix’s The Midnight Membership and have movies The Half of It, Supercell and Little Brother.

Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg created the sequence, which comes from twentieth Tv. They government produce with Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.