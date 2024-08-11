‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2 Tease, Gray Sisters Cast

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has begun filming its second season, however its stars took a pause to seem at Disney’s D23 fan occasion Saturday — the place they revealed a couple of new actors will likely be becoming a member of the solid.

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries appeared on stage alongside fellow collection regulars Charlie Bushnell and Dior Goodjohn and new castmember Daniel Diemer, who will play Tyson the cyclops in season two. The solid supplied a short teaser for the approaching season (watch it beneath) — together with Percy (Scobell) taking the reins of a chariot — and introduced some additions to the solid.

Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho will visitor star because the Grey Sisters, who run a taxi service (also called the Chariot of Damnation) and share one eye and one tooth between them. Bernhard will play Anger, who’s accountable for accumulating fares and is impatient to get her flip utilizing the attention. Schaal will play Tempest, who at the moment has the attention and makes use of it to observe the heroes, learn their futures — and tease them about their social lives. Cho performs Wasp, the principle driver of the taxi who takes the demigods on a wild experience to Camp Half-Blood.

Season two of the present relies on The Sea of Monsters, the second e-book in creator (and collection co-creator/govt producer) Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson collection. Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood a yr after the occasions of season one to search out his world turned the other way up. His friendship with Annabeth (Jeffries) is altering, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover (Simhadri) has gone lacking, and camp is underneath siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set issues proper will take him off the map and into the lethal Sea of Monsters, the place a secret destiny awaits him.

Riordan govt produces season two with showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz,Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.